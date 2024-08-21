Hot topics

Activating Incognito Mode in Google Maps on iPhone and Android

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Google Maps incognito mode
© Farknot Architect/Shutterstock
Rubens Eishima
Rubens Eishima Writer

Google Maps is much more than just a practical navigation app. People use the service to search for recommendations and reviews for their next restaurant visit or interesting destinations while on the move. If you don't want Google to track your data, you can use Incognito Mode. We'll show you how to set up Incognito Mode on your phone and how to use it.

Activate Incognito Mode on Google Maps

To prevent Google from tracking your search queries in Maps, simply follow the steps below:

  1. Tap your profile photo.
  2. Select the option Turn on incognito mode
  3. Google Maps will restart and display a notification that Incognito Mode is now turned on. Tap on Close.
Here are three easy steps to stop Google Maps from tracking you.
Three quick steps to stop being tracked. / © nextpit

If Incognito Mode is activated, you will no longer receive any notifications. The search history and its queries, your location history, and the personalization of apps are also disabled. Other disabled functions when Incognito Mode is enabled are:

  • Recent activities.
  • Saved locations.
  • Changes and entries in the Maps database.
  • Updates to places you have subscribed to.
Many of the Google Maps tabs are disabled.
4 of the 5 Google Maps tabs are disabled in Incognito Mode. / © nextpit

It is possible that disabling all these functions has a positive effect on your overall battery usage. However, I was unable to confirm or even verify this.

Are you already aware of Incognito Mode in Google Maps? How do you feel about Google Maps always saving the history of places you've visited? Please let us know in the comments.

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima
Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing