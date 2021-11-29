A Motorola for under $200? Grab this Cyber Monday deal while it lasts!

The Moto G Power (2021) is one of our favorite devices in the price range below $300. Unfortunately, this is no more, since with this crazy deal it falls into the sub $200 category! Who could have thought that you could get so much battery from such an inexpensive device?!

TL;DR

The Moto G Power (2021) is discounted by 31% on Amazon.

The original price was $249.99, now it is only $172.99.

The Moto G Power is a competent entry-level mid-ranger for users who want to get the most bang for their buck.

Sometimes you just need a phone right now. Because of some kind of emergency or an uncomfortable pickpocketing incident on public transport we are forced to part with our favorite palm companion that is our smartphone for an indefinite amount of time. On these occasions, we need something cheap, quickly, until we can save up to invest in our next daily driver.

Or perhaps you are one of those people who just want a smartphone to cover only the most basic needs of the 21st century, like accessing the internet, using the GPS and if needed take a video of that very angry Karen for court evidence.

If you fall into either of those categories go no further, because the Moto G Power 2021 is under $200 and offers everything you could ask for and a bit more. In this Cyber Monday deal, which will expire in about nine hours after this article is published, the device is discounted by 31%, leaving it at only $172.99 on Amazon!

Get the Moto G Power on the Amazon store for only $172.99:

Moto G Power (2021)

Why pick the Moto G Power (2021)

The 2021 version of the Moto G Power comes with a series of midrange features like a triple camera setup with at 48 MP main sensor that will shoot 1080p videos and high-resolution photos just fine.

It also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 that will pretty much run all modern games and applications without lag (albeit at lower graphics settings). The internal storage is at 64 GB of flash memory and 4 GB of RAM. The Moto G Power (2021) runs on Android 10.

The device supports all major carriers: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon – but what really makes it stand out is the huge battery. With a capacity of 5,000 mAh and a less power hungry SoC, the Moto G Power (2021) should keep you online for two to three days!

Are you looking for a budget device and what's your favourite so far? Let me know in the comments below!