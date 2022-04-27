1More Evo: ANC wireless earbuds with hi-res audio, LDAC codec

1More is pre-launching its new Evo wireless earbuds with LDAC codec support. There are only a few wireless earbuds that come with such codec over Bluetooth connection in the market – except some Sony headphones like the WF-1000XM4 . Accordingly, it makes the 1More Evo a great addition to the small and growing list of compatible devices.

If you're not familiar with audio terminologies, don't miss our nifty guide about the different sound codecs including their specifications and advantages/disadvantages. Be sure to check our Bluetooth audio codecs overview here.

1More Evo boasts hi-res audio certification and adaptative ANC

Aside from the LDAC codec compatibility, 1More's Evo earbuds are hi-res audio certified and powered by hybrid drivers. The certification means that the in-ear headphones can produce frequency response between 20Hz and 40kHz. In addition, the 1More Evo provides a decoding rate of up to 990 kilobits per second at 32 bit which is more than twice what the other standards require.

According to 1More, there are three mics on each earbud that work in tandem to either allow or block outside sounds for up to 42dB of noise cancellation. Users can also control the level of noise cancelling through the different transparency modes in the smartphone app, a similar technology you can find on the recently launched Sennheiser Sport True Wireless and Momentum 3 TWS.

1More didn't share the full specs of the Evo wireless, but in terms of battery life, Evo offers up to 28 hours of total playtime using the charging case. Wireless charging is also supported under the Qi standard and the company promises 4 hours of battery life from a 15-minute fast charge. Lastly, the 1More Evo comes with dual-device connectivity through the Bluetooth 5.2 standard.

1More Evo price and availability

The 1More Evo in black or white color will be available globally in May for a yet undisclosed retail price. In contrast, the current 1More ComfoBuds mini TWS are priced at $100, so it is safe to say the more capable Evo will be more expensive. Additionally, 1More is already offering a $30 off (£25/€30) using the discount code 'EVO30' you can place at Amazon online stores.

Do you care about audio codecs? Which audio codec do you look for when buying new headphones? Let us know in the comments below!