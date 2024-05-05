With the X20+, Xiaomi offers a 6,000 Pa vacuum robot with mopping function, which is supported by a base with self-cleaning functions—and all for around €400? Are you wondering what the catch is? Then read the detailed test of the Xiaomi X20+ to find out how well the affordable robot vacuum performs in practice.

Summary Buy Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+ Good Self-cleaning functions in the station

Good suction power on smooth surfaces

Top navigation

Clear app support Bad Expandable carpet detection

Leaves damp carpet edges Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+ Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+: All deals

Design and furnishings Xiaomi doesn't try anything new in terms of design but does incorporate many self-cleaning functions in the base station of the X20+. Two apps are available for setup. Mapping is one of the many strengths of the Xiaomi X20+. Pros: Timeless design.

Simple setup.

Solid, fast mapping. Cons: App often asks for location. Xiaomi does not take any risks with the design of its new top model and is based on its predecessor models, the X10 (review) and S10+ (review). The Xiaomi X20+ is 97 mm high and therefore two millimeters higher than the unique Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni (review). Setting up the Xiaomi X20+ is quick: Place the side brush and mop pads in the robot hoover, connect the 58.6 × 42.7 × 34 cm base station to the power socket and finally fill up the freshwater tank. More on the topic: Your robot hoover will last longer with these tips The Xiaomi X20+ has a timeless design. The station, on the other hand, is quite high. / © nextpit The base has a dirty water tank and a 4-liter container for clean water. The station does not have an automatic supply of cleaning agent, but you can add this manually to the water tank. However, there is a suction function. The Xiaomi X20+ station has a suction function. Behind the cover you will find the dust bag. / © nextpit To get the robot ready to go, you need to establish a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. For software support, you can choose between the Mi Home app and the Xiaomi Home app. We used the Mi Home app for our test. The entire setup runs smoothly. During mapping, the Xiaomi X20+ reveals a good first taste of navigation. The Xiaomi X20+ surprises positively in many respects - including navigation. / © nextpit After mapping, you will find the scanned floor plan in the app's main menu. In the test, the robot did not recognize all rooms, but this is not a problem because you can correct and edit the map in the app afterwards. For a $400 robot vacuum, the mapping result is still solid. The only thing we found annoying was that Xiaomi asked for our location unusually often during the setup process.

App and functions Xiaomi offers a wide range of detailed setting options for the X20+. In addition to cleaning settings for the robot, you can set smart cleaning functions for the station as required. However, the lack of a specific function for carpets is a thorn in our side. Pros: Many setting options without unnecessary bells and whistles.

Can be used for several floors. Cons: Carpets have to be added manually. The layout of the Mi Home app is similar to the Roborock robot hoover app. All cleaning settings can be found in the main menu. Here you can set the suction and mopping level and determine whether the X20+ should do a lap of honor. In addition to certain rooms, you can also have zones cleaned. Keyword zone cleaning: You can also specify no-go zones for the robot vacuum. You won't have any problems finding your way around the Mi Home app. The software is clearly laid out and offers numerous smart functions. / © nextpit You can also have the X20+ cleaned according to a schedule. During each cleaning tour, you can keep a close eye on the robot vacuum cleaner as the app constantly shows you the live location of the robot vacuum cleaner. Finally, you control the smart features of the all-in-one station. Here you can set how thoroughly the mop pads should be cleaned and how long the mop should take to dry. Last but not least, you can configure the carpet cleaning according to your wishes in the other settings. You can make settings for the base station in the app. You can specify how thoroughly the mopping utensils of the X20+ should be cleaned. / © nextpit

Suction and wiping performance The Xiaomi X20+ is a good budget choice for smooth surfaces. The cleaning robot is weaker on carpets, but scores points for navigation and obstacle detection. The Xiaomi robot vacuum leaves a good impression when mopping. Pros: Good suction power on parquet and tiles.

Reliable mopping function.

First-class navigation. Cons: Carpet detection.

Makes for wet carpet edges. The Xiaomi X20+ clearly excels on smooth surfaces. In practice, the budget robot vacuum impresses with its good suction power. After the test run, we found 86 percent of the distributed oat flakes in the dust container. The result is similar for sand. Here we found 84 percent of the previously scattered sand on the scales. Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%) Oat flakes (tiles) 10 g 8,6 g 86 % Sand (tiles) 10 g 8,4 g 84 % Sand (carpet) 10 g 7,3 g 73 % Things don't look so good on carpets. We won't go into the lack of carpet detection again, but unfortunately, the suction power on carpets is not convincing either. In addition, the X20+ leaves damp carpet edges when mopping. We recommend that you set up no-go zones to be on the safe side. It is not possible to make a statement about the battery life, as there is no percentage indication of the remaining battery power. Only a bar keeps you up to date here. More on the topic: How to improve the cleaning result of your robot vacuum cleaner A side brush, two rotating mops, and a 6,000 Pa motor are responsible for the work of the X20+. / © nextpit Otherwise, the Xiaomi robot mops well in practice. Of course, the X20+ will not wipe away a jam jar that has been dropped, but small "fresh" stains and, in some cases, slightly dried stains are no problem for the robot. After cleaning, it goes back to the dock, where the mopping equipment is first rinsed thoroughly before the mops are dried to prevent mold and strong odors caused by moisture. The station not only cleans the mopping equipment but also contains two water tanks. / © nextpit The Xiaomi X20+ also surprises when it comes to vacuuming up pet hair. Only recently, in our tests of the Narwal Freo X Ultra and Ecovacs T30 Pro Omni, we were amazed at how easily some models cope with animal or long human hair. Admittedly, these devices are also robots costing almost double the price of the Xiaomi tested today. This makes it all the more remarkable that the Xiaomi X20+ also impresses in this respect. After our practical run-through, we did not discover any tangled hairs on the side brush. Tangled hair in the roller brush? Also not found. A real budget tip. In the test, the Xiaomi X20+ shows its muscles especially on smooth surfaces. / © nextpit The Xiaomi X20+ also surprises positively in terms of navigation and obstacle detection. Just to remind you, we're talking about a robot vacuum for $400. Nevertheless, thanks to laser navigation, the X20+ manages without intervention. Whether it's table legs or new obstacles that we place in front of the vacuum and mopping robot's lens, the cleaning bot can't be thrown off course. The same also applies in poor lighting conditions.

Technical data Xiaomi X20+ Robovac Picture Color White Power 6.000 Pa Number of brushes One Battery capacity 5200 mAh Navigation LiDAR Dimensions 58,6 × 42,7 × 34 cm Water tank capacity 4 L of fresh water

4 L of dirty water Base station functions Mop pad cleaning

Mop pad drying

Suction function Price ~ €400