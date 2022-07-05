Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro officially launches with GPS and large display

After a little tease from the company last week, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is finally official today together with the Xiaomi 12S lineup. The smart fitness tracker boasts a larger display and battery, plus an added GPS functionality not found on its vanilla model counterpart.

TL;DR

Xiaomi launches Smart Band 7 Pro.

The Smart Band 7 Pro features a large display, upgraded battery, and global GPS receiver.

The global release of the Smart Band 7 Pro is unknown, but it retails for $60 in China.

Difference in Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro

The biggest advantage of the Smart or Mi Band 7 Pro is the dedicated GPS receiver. It specifically supports global navigation or GNSS which means the device will work in most parts of the globe. This is then paired to an NFC for wireless payment along with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

In terms of design, the fitness tracker gets a more conventional smartwatch look with a bigger 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED display in a 280x456 pixel resolution. Xiaomi didn't specify the type of protective glass on top, but there is now an ambient sensor. The sides are rounded and come in a shiny black or gold finish, unlike the matte and flat case of the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro comes with always-on display, larger battery, and GPS navigation / © Xiaomi; Screenshot: Nextpit

An always-on display mode is available and can be paired through different watch faces to fit with the swappable bands. Similar to the non-pro Smart Band 7 and Band 7 NFC edition, the silicone variants of the wrist bands are also anti-bacterial. Special bands with texture finish are also available, at least in China. Additionally, the Smart Band 7 Pro features a 5ATM water resistance rating.

Sensors and battery on the Pro model

Xiaomi has kept the plethora of health and fitness sensors on the Pro model. Both heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring can work 24/7 alongside the advanced sleep tracking. The total number of sports modes available has now reached almost 120. For the first time, they've introduced workout detection to the seventh gen smart band series.

As reported before, the battery capacity has been upgraded to 235 mAh. This translates up to 12 days of moderate usage and only 6 days for heavy usage. Fortunately, charging the band will only take an hour or so.

Pricing and availability of Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro with GPS

Xiaomi is launching the Smart Band 7 Pro for 400 CNY or about $60 in China. Remember the base Smart Band 7 model was launched for $37, but eventually retailed for $60 in the US and most regions where it is available from. It makes sense that the international pricing will be more expensive if ever the company releases the Smart Band 7 Pro outside its territory.