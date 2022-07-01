Xiaomi teases Smart Band 7 Pro: Bigger always-on display in tow

Xiaomi has finally confirmed the existence of the long-rumored Smart Band 7 Pro fitness tracker . The company is scheduled to reveal the upgraded version of Smart Band 7 along with the Xiaomi 12S lineup and the new Book Pro 2022 laptop on July 4.

TL;DR

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro confirmed.

The company will announce the Band 7 Pro and Xiaomi 12S on July 4.

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro may get GPS and a larger battery.

Design and features of Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro

Details regarding the upcoming Smart Band 7 Pro are still scarce. But based on the set of photos Xiaomi has shared, the unannounced smart fitness tracker boasts a rectangular design similar to last year's Redmi Smart Band Pro with an always-on 1.47-inch AMOLED display. There are also two colorways shown: black and gold.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro may share some functionalities with the Redmi Smart Band Pro particularly in the health and fitness department. Both heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen) tracking are expected along with the expanded workout modes and sleep/stress monitoring.

Band 7 Pro may come with a GPS, longer battery life

If the previous rumor is to be believed, the Band 7 Pro could eventually sport 250 mAh of battery, which is 25 percent more than the Redmi-branded tracker. For the first time, Xiaomi could also introduce standalone GPS connectivity on the Pro variant. This will put the band in the same category as the recently launched Amazfit Bip 3 Pro of Zepp with the same feature.

Pricing and availability of Xiaomi Band 7 Pro

We will know next week if the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro will also see a global launch like to the vanilla Band 7. The pricing is still unknown. But in contrast, the more affordable Redmi Smart Band 7 Pro is currently listed for $77 while the non-Pro Mi Band 7 retails for about $60 (€60) from Amazon.

Which Xiaomi product are you looking forward to seeing next week? Let us know in the comment section.