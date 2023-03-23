Redmi Note 12 Pro+ First Impressions: One Heck of a Mid-Ranger

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ really wowed us with its mix of performance, camera prowess, and zippy 5G connectivity. As the star of the new Redmi Note 12 series, it's got some fantastic features that make it shine. Join us in our hands-on review as we uncover what makes this mid-range premium device so special!

Price and availability The Redmi Note 12 series made its global debut on March 23, with the standout feature of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ variant being its 5G connectivity support. The device is now available in stores and is priced just below $500. Best Xiaomi phones of 2023: Which device suits you best? When it comes to friendly competition, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ goes head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy A54 in the global market. Both of these cool mid-range smartphones pack in some awesome premium features without breaking the bank. They're like the dynamic duo of the smartphone world, offering a great mix of power, camera quality, and speedy 5G connectivity. Xiaomi and Samsung have really hit the sweet spot, giving you a taste of those high-end flagship experiences without emptying your wallet. So, I believe that both of these phones could be a big hit with folks seeking top-notch performance at a budget-friendly price. One of the highlights of the new Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is its 200 MP sensor. / © NextPit

Design and display With a 6.67-inch screen, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is a large phone, yet it feels incredibly light in my hands, especially considering its 5,000mAh battery size. Featuring a flat display and a biometric sensor integrated into the power button, it sits securely in hand, and the buttons are easily reachable. Another highlight is the AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, all in a phone that costs under $500. What I liked: It feels impressively lightweight.

Up to 120Hz refresh rate.

It comes with a headphone jack.

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 resistant.

Xiaomi includes a case in the box. What I didn't like: It's only splash-proof. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a vibrant and luminous display. / © NextPit The camera module on the back of the device is discreet, and the phone features a textured surface that Redmi claims is a new material created using an advanced CMF process and polished glass. We received the Sky-Blue color variant for testing, and I genuinely appreciate its look and feel. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is also available in Polar White and Midnight Black. The front camera punch hole is centered, and the bezels on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are quite minimal. / © NextPit Redmi states that the display boasts a 900-nit peak brightness and delivers over 1 billion colors. It also supports Dolby Vision. At first glance, the display colors appear quite balanced and natural out of the box. However, since I prefer a more vibrant color experience, I adjusted the display enhancement for a more colorful exposure in the MIUI 14 settings. Finally, for those on the hunt for a mid-range device that supports wired headphones, guess what: the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ comes with a headphone jack port. A fantastic feature for a mid-range device: the headphone jack! / © NextPit

Interface/OS The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ comes with MIUI 14 based on Android 12 right from the get-go, and it feels fresh and up-to-date. Xiaomi's made a solid commitment to the Redmi series, promising two major Android updates and three years of security updates from its launch. It's great to know they've got our backs when it comes to keeping our phones updated and secure! What I liked: MIUI 14 support. What I didn't like: A bloated software.

Redmi's line lags behind the competition in terms of software updates. Right after the initial setup, it's clear that this software is bloated, with apps like AliExpress and Facebook already installed. After updating the operating system, the first thing that pops up is a list of apps that need to be updated. Trust me, you won't need half of them. I dislike this company's behavior because I believe it's not in favor of the user experience, but rather a result of marketing and business deals. Finally, even though Xiaomi is committed to software updates, the company is falling behind the competition with its update policy for Redmi devices. For instance, Samsung promises four years of updates for high-end models like the Galaxy A54, as well as five years of security patches.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ performance On paper, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, making it the series variant for those seeking 5G connectivity. Redmi claims to have built this device with a dedicated cooling system for sustained performance, boasting a large 3,000 mm2 total heat dissipation area. What I liked: Reliable performance.

5G connectivity. What I didn't like: No expandable internal storage. Unfortunately, I didn't have much time with the phone to delve deeply into its performance, but I must say I was quite pleased after seeing the benchmark results of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Although this phone is positioned in the mid-range sector, it's impressive to see that the device's stability reached 98.6% on the 3D Mark Wild Life Stress Test. The best and worst loops were notably close, and the battery usage remained well-balanced. Redmi Note 12 Pro+

(Dimensity 1080) Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

(Dimensity 920) Samsung Galaxy A33

(Exynos 1280) Nothing Phone (1)

(Snapdragon 778G+) 3D Mark Wild Life 2,259 2077 2269 2809 3D Mark Wild Life Stress Test Best loop: 2,274

Worst loop: 2,262 Best loop: 2,092

Worst loop: 2,080 Best loop: 2,268

Worst loop: 2,252 Best loop: 2,832

Worst loop: 2,816 Geekbench (v6)

Single: 953

Multiple: 2,415 (v5)

Simple: 741

Multiple: 2,224 (v5)

Simple: 735

Multiple: 2,268 (v5)

Simple: 796

Multiple: 2,889 Aside from the CPU performance, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is equipped with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.2 ROM. For those seeking a device with expandable internal storage, the disappointing news is that the Pro+ version doesn't offer this feature. In the limited time I spent using the device, I must say that I didn't encounter any performance issues. Although I initially experienced some unlocking failures with the fingerprint sensor, it ultimately didn't prove to be a problem in the long run. Here, we can see how the best and worst scores are closely matched in the 3D Mark Wild Life Stress Test (bottom image). / © NextPit

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ camera One of the exclusive features of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ variant is a 200 Megapixels sensor. Redmi says night photos improved 159% for low-light, challenging scenes. The main camera also features ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition), which promises better image performance in complex lighting conditions. Additionally, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is the first device in the Redmi Note series to feature OIS. What I liked: Reliable photography performance .

On-screen brightness and color controls are really useful. What I didn't like: The selfie camera over-processes images. The camera module is discreetly located on the top left corner of the phone's back. / © NextPit Along with the high-resolution main sensor, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ also features an 8 MP ultrawide camera and a 2 MP macro camera. On the software side, it's equipped with the Xiaomi AI Image Solution for detecting subjects and enhancing image quality through computational photography. And if you're looking for some help with photo composition, the Xiaomi ProCut function provides AI-assisted editing and post-production. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is equipped with a 16 MP selfie camera that not only produces ready-to-post photos but also utilizes heavy image post-processing for a youthful appearance. I like to call this feature the "Benjamin Button effect." Ultrawide camera sample 0.6x © NextPit Main camera 1x © NextPit 2x digital zoom © NextPit 2x digital zoom © NextPit Main camera 1x © NextPit Ultrawide camera sample 0.6x © NextPit Main camera 1x © NextPit Main camera 1x © NextPit 2x digital zoom © NextPit 2x digital zoom - Nigh Mode OFF © NextPit 2x digital zoom - Nigh Mode ON © NextPit 2x digital zoom - Nigh Mode OFF © NextPit 2x digital zoom - Nigh Mode OFF/ Low brightness © NextPit Main camera - Nigh Mode OFF © NextPit 2x digital zoom - Nigh Mode OFF/ Low brightness © NextPit 2x digital zoom - Nigh Mode OFF/ Supe Low brightness © NextPit Selfie camera - Day shot © NextPit Selfie camera - Portrait mode © NextPit Selfie camera - Night shot © NextPit Overall, my experience with photography on this Redmi device was good. I didn't have many opportunities to test it in brightly lit scenarios, so I can't say that the main camera is unbeatable in its smartphone range, but I was pleasantly surprised by the night shots.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ battery The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a sizable 5,000mAh battery and 120W HyperCharge. Redmi claims that its fast-charging technology can fully charge the smartphone in just 19 minutes. Given that this is only a hands-on review, we didn't have the opportunity to test this claim—although it is a well-known feature of Xiaomi devices. What I liked: 120 W HyperCharge technology .

120 W in-box charger. What I didn't like: No wireless charging. Personally, while the ability to quickly charge the battery in just 19 minutes sounds fantastic, I'm not the target audience for this type of feature. I would instead prefer a wireless charging option, which, unfortunately, this mid-range series doesn't offer. The 120W charger adapter is included in the box and promises to fully charge the device in just 19 minutes. / © NextPit

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ technical specifications Technical data Name of the device Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Figure Screen 6.67-inch AMOLED display

2,400 x 1,080 pixels (FHD+)

120 Hz refresh rate

900 nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Dimensions 162.9 x 76 x 8.98 mm Weight 210.5 g SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Memory 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

256 GB UFS2.2 ROM Software MIUI 14 based on Android 12 Expandable memory No Main camera 200 MP | f/1.8 aperture | 1/1.4 inch | f/1.65 aperture | OIS, Portrait and Night mode Ultrawide camera 8 MP | f/2.2 aperture | 119° field of view Macro camera 2 MP | f/2.4 aperture Selfie 16 MP | f/2.4 aperture Video Main camera: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps

Selfie camera: 1080p@30/60fps Audio Dual Speakers

Dolby Atmos

3.5 mm headphone jack Battery 5,000 mAh Charging via cable 120 watts HyperCharge Wireless charging (Qi) No IP certification IP53 Splash-proof tested Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, dual 5G,

Bluetooth 5.2 (aptX HD, aptX, LDAC, LHDC, AAC, SBC),

USB Type-C

NFC Colors Midnight Black, Polar White, Sky Blue