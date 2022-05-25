Redmi Buds 4 (Pro) launched: TWS with noise reduction for cheap pricing

Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro true wireless earbuds along with the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 in China. Both the new true wireless headphones with noise cancellation sport large 10 mm audio drivers for cheap pricing.

TL;DR

Both wireless headphones offer noise cancellation and large audio drivers.

The Redmi Buds 4 is priced for CNY 199/ $30.

The Redmi Buds 4 Pro with 360-degree audio retails at CNY 369 / $55.

Both the vanilla and the Pro version come with an IP54 dust and water-resistant rating and noise reduction. There is no mention of active noise cancellation or ANC, so, it is safe to say these headphones rely on a broader type of noise reduction technology of the company. The Pro model blocks up to 43dB of outside noise and 35dB for the non-Pro.

Advantages of Redmi Buds 4 Pro

In terms of connectivity, the more expensive Pro earbuds is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and up to LC3 audio codec while the Buds 4 Pro gets SBC and AAC only. Additionally, the Redmi Buds Pro boasts 360-degree virtual surround sound and HiFi certification. The latency on the headphones is rated at 59ms, which makes it suitable for playing immersive games.

Redmi Buds 4 Pro vs Buds 4 difference in features / © Redmi

Moreover, the Pro earbuds features a stem-based design as opposed to the typical rounded of the Redmi Buds 4. Users can expect a longer battery life of up to 36 hours using a case on the Pro compared to 30 hours for the base model.

Pricing and availability of Redmi Buds 4, Buds 4 Pro

Getting the Redmi Buds 4 Pro will cost you 369 yuan or $55 which is almost double the Redmi Buds 4 at 199 yuan (~$30). The color options for the Pro include black or white, while the non-Pro gets light blue or white variants. Availability for the two TWS starts this end of May in China with global release expected later this year.

Which features of the Redmi Buds 4 or Buds 4 Pro do you think are worth upgrading for? Hit us up in the comment section.