Hot topics

Poco X7: Will Xiaomi's Upcoming Mid-Range Phone Disappoint?

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Xiaomi Poco X6 5G Camera
© nextpit
Carsten Drees
Carsten Drees Senior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

The global release of the Xiaomi Poco X7 is probably not too far away. Another indication of this is a recently published benchmark test. In addition to the performance of the mid-range phone, it also reveals a lot more about the successor to the Poco X6.

The Poco X series is a good example of what we can get for relatively little money in today's smartphone market. For example, the Poco X6 Pro can be found in our European colleagues' list of best mid-range phones. So it's no wonder that the Poco X7 is also eagerly awaited, with a global release imminent.

Poco X7 benchmarked: "Only" as good as its predecessor?

The fact that the Poco X7 could be released as early as the beginning of 2025 is also confirmed by an entry that has now appeared on Geekbench, which already tells us a lot about its performance. A Xiaomi device named "Xiaomi 24095PCADG" has made an appearance there. From previous certifications and an entry in the IMEI database, we can assign this designation to the Xiaomi X7 in question.

Poco X6 display viewed up close.
As with the pictured Poco X6, we can probably hope for another beautiful AMOLED panel with a 6.67-inch screen diagonal. / © nextpit

The benchmark test reveals a score of 1,029 points for the single-core score and 2,901 points for the multi-score. For comparison: In our test of the Poco X6, Geekbench results of 1,025 (single) and 2,810 (multi) were achieved. This means that the performance of the upcoming Poco X7 does not appear to be significantly better than that of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2-powered Poco X6.

The performance could be an indication that a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra is used, as in the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G already presented in China. The Geekbench entry also reveals that the Poco X7 will unfortunately also be launched with Android 14. It also mentions 12 GB of RAM.

Since a great similarity to the aforementioned Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is suspected, this could mean that the new Poco phone will once again feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It would presumably also have a 5,500 mAh battery with 45 W charging and a 50 MP sensor at the tip of the triple camera.

All in all, this suggests a really solid new cell phone, but we can't expect any world records in terms of innovation. But hey, we don't have many officially confirmed technical specifications yet, so let's not be too quick to judge. If Xiaomi sticks to last year's release schedule, the Poco X7 should arrive in January—so be patient.

Are you planning to buy a cheap Poco phone in 2025? Let us know in the comments whether it could be the Poco X7 or whether you have other models in mind.

Via: Notebookcheck.com Source: Geekbench, 91mobiles

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Carsten Drees

Carsten Drees
Senior Editor

I started blogging in 2008 and have written for Mobilegeeks, Stadt Bremerhaven, Basic Thinking and Dr. Windows. I've been at NextPit since 2021, where I also discovered my passion for podcasts. I have been particularly interested in Android phones for many years now, and would like to get involved with the highly exciting smart home market. LEt's see, did I miss anything else? Oh yes, I love Depeche Mode and suffer with Schalke 04.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing