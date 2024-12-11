The global release of the Xiaomi Poco X7 is probably not too far away. Another indication of this is a recently published benchmark test. In addition to the performance of the mid-range phone, it also reveals a lot more about the successor to the Poco X6.

The Poco X series is a good example of what we can get for relatively little money in today's smartphone market. For example, the Poco X6 Pro can be found in our European colleagues' list of best mid-range phones. So it's no wonder that the Poco X7 is also eagerly awaited, with a global release imminent.

Poco X7 benchmarked: "Only" as good as its predecessor?

The fact that the Poco X7 could be released as early as the beginning of 2025 is also confirmed by an entry that has now appeared on Geekbench, which already tells us a lot about its performance. A Xiaomi device named "Xiaomi 24095PCADG" has made an appearance there. From previous certifications and an entry in the IMEI database, we can assign this designation to the Xiaomi X7 in question.

As with the pictured Poco X6, we can probably hope for another beautiful AMOLED panel with a 6.67-inch screen diagonal. / © nextpit

The benchmark test reveals a score of 1,029 points for the single-core score and 2,901 points for the multi-score. For comparison: In our test of the Poco X6, Geekbench results of 1,025 (single) and 2,810 (multi) were achieved. This means that the performance of the upcoming Poco X7 does not appear to be significantly better than that of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2-powered Poco X6.

The performance could be an indication that a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra is used, as in the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G already presented in China. The Geekbench entry also reveals that the Poco X7 will unfortunately also be launched with Android 14. It also mentions 12 GB of RAM.

Since a great similarity to the aforementioned Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is suspected, this could mean that the new Poco phone will once again feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It would presumably also have a 5,500 mAh battery with 45 W charging and a 50 MP sensor at the tip of the triple camera.

All in all, this suggests a really solid new cell phone, but we can't expect any world records in terms of innovation. But hey, we don't have many officially confirmed technical specifications yet, so let's not be too quick to judge. If Xiaomi sticks to last year's release schedule, the Poco X7 should arrive in January—so be patient.

Are you planning to buy a cheap Poco phone in 2025? Let us know in the comments whether it could be the Poco X7 or whether you have other models in mind.