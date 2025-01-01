Xiaomi's Poco X6 series was launched with capable processors. Now, Poco is gearing up to launch the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro, which are expected to deliver even faster performance, as confirmed by the company.

Poco Confirms a Flagship-Grade Processor in the Poco X7 Pro

Poco Global begun teasing the Poco X7 series, revealing the high-end models will launch internationally on January 9, 2025. Notably, the Poco X7 Pro will debut with MediaTek's 4 nm Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC. This chipset is a successor to the Dimensity 8300 Ultra found in the Poco X6 Pro (review), which we have reviewed.

According to Poco, the Dimensity 8400 Ultra achieved an impressive Antutu benchmark score of 1,704,330 points, indicating a 15–20 percent improvement in synthetic performance compared to the Dimensity 8300 Ultra. This performance level places the chipset among last year’s flagship processors, making it a compelling choice for the Poco X7 Pro, especially given its expected mid-range pricing.

Xiaomi's Poco X7 Pro has a flat design and dual camera module. / © X/u/passionategeekz

While details about the standard Poco X7's processor are scarce, leaks suggest it will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Ultra platform. However, its performance relative to the Dimensity 8400 Ultra or the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 in the Poco X6 (review) remains to be seen.

In addition to performance, the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro will differ in design. The Poco X7 is expected to mirror the Redmi Note 14, featuring a curved display and a centered rear camera module. Meanwhile, the Poco X7 Pro will offer a more distinctive look, with a dual rear camera setup housed in an elliptical island, complemented by a flat display and frame.

Xiaomi's Poco X7 shares design with the Redmi Note 14 / © X/u/passionategeekz

Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro Specifications

Leaked specifications paint a detailed picture of both devices. The Poco X7 will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Its camera system includes a 50 MP main sensor and a 20 MP front-facing snapper. Internally, the Poco X7 will pair its processor with 12 GB of RAM and a 5,110 mAh battery, supporting 45-watt fast charging.

The Poco X7 Pro, on the other hand, will boast a brighter 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Its camera setup will include a 50 MP wide lens and an 8 MP ultrawide lens capable of 4K video recording. Powering the device is a larger 6,000 mAh battery with 90-watt fast charging.

Both devices will run on HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15. This updated software has already been seeded as a beta to select Xiaomi devices, promising enhanced functionality and user experience.

What are your thoughts on the specs and features of the upcoming Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro? Are you considering to upgrade to one of these models? Let us know in the comments!