Xiaomi Pad 7 Launches Soon: Big Battery, Powerful Chipset, Affordable Price Tag

Xiaomi is one of the few manufacturers still dedicated to producing Android tablets . Last year, the Xiaomi Pad 6 emerged as a popular competitor to Samsung's Galaxy tablets . Building on that success, Xiaomi has now introduced the Xiaomi Pad 7 series in China and announced plans for an international launch.

Global Launch Date for the Xiaomi Pad 7

Xiaomi, in partnership with Amazon India, has announced that the Xiaomi Pad 7 will launch on January 10, 2025, in the Indian market. While this confirmation is specific to India, it strongly suggests the tablet will become available in other regions soon. However, Xiaomi has yet to provide specific timelines for additional global markets.

For context, the Xiaomi Pad 6’s global edition reached the UK and Europe a few months after its Chinese debut. Meanwhile, buyers in the USA can access the tablet through unofficial gray market channels.

Xiaomi's Pad 7 will be launched with official accessories including a keyboard / © Xiaomi

Notably, it appears that only the standard Xiaomi Pad 7 will be introduced globally, with the higher-end Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro likely remaining exclusive to China.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Specs and Pricing

If the global version mirrors its Chinese counterpart, the Xiaomi Pad 7 will come with significant hardware upgrades. The tablet features an 11-inch high-resolution LCD with a 3:2 aspect ratio, offering improved productivity. Additionally, the refresh rate has been upgraded to 144 Hz, compared to the 120 Hz seen on its predecessor.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, delivering substantial improvements in processing and graphics performance. It starts with 8 GB of RAM, paired with storage options of up to 256 GB. The main camera has been upgraded to a larger 13 MP sensor, while the front-facing camera now features 8 MP for sharper selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 will be available in black, blue, and green finishes, though it remains unclear if all these options will be offered globally. Other notable features include four stereo speakers, a larger 8,850 mAh battery, and a USB-C 3.2 port that supports 45-watt fast charging.

While Xiaomi has not disclosed pricing details for the Pad 7, it is expected to align closely with the Pad 6, which was priced at around $300/€300. This competitive pricing would position the Pad 7 as a strong alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE and even the more affordable Galaxy Tab A9.

Are you considering upgrading to the Xiaomi Pad 7? Share your thoughts and plans with us in the comments below.