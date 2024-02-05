Xiaomi Mix Flip: Another Compact Rival to the Galaxy Z Flip

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the most successful foldable in the South Korean company's portfolio. It is therefore not surprising that the strongest competition from the Android camp is also planning a foldable flip phone format this year. Tipsters and certification documents now provide information about an alleged Xiaomi Mix Flip with satellite communication.

Xiaomi Mix Flip on its way—for some at least!

Last week, rumors about a fourth-generation foldable from Xiaomi made the rounds. Today I have another piece of news for you, which also falls into the foldable smartphone category. Xiaomi has long since realized that foldable smartphones with a clamshell design are much more popular with consumers than the typical passport format.

Lo and behold, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Technology (MIIT) has certified a Xiaomi Mix Flip under the model number 2311BPN23C. An IMEI number (International Mobile Equipment Identity) has also already been assigned to the foldable, which is regarded as reliable confirmation of the existence of such a folding smartphone with a foldable display.

Xiaomi Mix Flip allegedly with satellite communication

One curious thing about the MIIT certification is the additional information that the Xiaomi Mix Flip will have satellite communication. Presumably not particularly interesting outside the Great Walls since, as of now, the compact Xiaomi foldable will not be released globally, unlike the Mix Fold 4.

The tipster Digital Chat Station also provided information on the dual main camera in addition to some already known data, such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, a maximum of 16 GB of RAM, and up to 1 TB of storage.

Xiaomi is said to be skipping an ultra-wide-angle camera and instead relying on a 50 MP main camera and a telephoto zoom camera, which, despite a 3x optical zoom, does not require a periscope lens. The well-known and reliable leaker once again emphasizes the internal and almost wrinkle-free "flex display".

Xiaomi will probably present the Xiaomi 14 (first test) and the Xiaomi 14 Pro (hands-on) for the global market alongside the first e-car, the Xiaomi SU7, at the upcoming MWC 2024 in Barcelona at the end of February. Perhaps there will also be a few words about a Xiaomi 14 Ultra—but I wouldn't bet on it.

Affiliate offer Xiaomi 13T Pro

Which foldable smartphone form factor do you prefer? Let us know your opinion and thoughts in the comments below.