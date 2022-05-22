Xiaomi Mi Band 7: picture and pricing leaked just before launch

Xiaomi has officially teased its upcoming fitness tracker . Although features and specs are not yet fully unveiled, the teaser provides a glimpse into the design of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 . On the same day, a leaked photo also hints towards the pricing of Xiaomi's next fitness band. Sadly, no details have been spilled yet about the rumored GPS version.

The seventh generation Xiaomi Mi Band will be launched on May 24th in China along with Redmi Note 11T based on the official poster. Typically, Xiaomi releases the tracker on a global scale shortly after – similar to how Huawei did with their own Huawei Band 7 earlier this month.

What to expect from the Xiaomi Mi Band 7

As for the specs, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is rumored to sport a wider OLED display according to the data log findings we've reported before. However, it is quite hard to notice the difference using the provided teaser image alone.

Another expected change concerns the battery capacity. The Mi Band 7 is said to get a 250 mAh battery, which is twice the 125 mAh found on the Xiaomi Mi Band 6. In addition, Xiaomi may also throw in a new power saving mode and some fresh watch faces that will support always-on function.

Pricing and availability

In terms of price, the NFC variant was spotted for 269 Chinese yuan – equivalent to $40. It is safe to say that the pricing of the global version in Europe and in the US will vary. Currently, the non-NFC Xiaomi Band 6 retails for $45 in the stateside.

We will likely also find out next week when the official global release of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 outside China will take place. Of course, we're also looking forward to seeing a GPS-ready model of the next smart fitness band from Xiaomi.

Could the purported built-in GPS function convince you to get a Xiaomi Mi Band 7? Hit us up in the comment section below.