Xiaomi Mi Band 7 to launch soon with huge battery upgrade and GPS feature

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Xiaomi is preparing to launch its Mi Band 7 fitness tracker very soon according to the latest findings. The successor to the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 and competitor to the recently launched Huawei Band 7 is alleged to sport a massive battery increase along with other notable changes.

  • Xiaomi could launch the Band 7 in May.
  • The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 may come with twice the battery of Mi Band 6.
  • A built-in GPS and bigger display are also rumored to arrive.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 to get double battery capacity, built-in GPS

As for the specs about the upcoming Xiaomi Band 7, it is already reported that the next-gen tracker will have double the battery capacity of 250 mAh from 125 mAh of last year's Band 6. However, this does not translate to a two-fold increase in battery life. Considerably, it's still a significant change.

Another reason why the Chinese brand is extending the battery longevity of the Mi Band 7 is because of the rumored built-in GPS sensor. The smartwatch Watch S1 that was launched along the Xiaomi 12 already comes with GPS connectivity. If true, then it is the first time that a Xiaomi fitness band will get the said feature.

The upcoming smart tracker will also boast a slightly larger display based on the added resolution of 192 x 490 pixels. In contrast, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 that we've reviewed last year has a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen with a 152 x 486 pixels resolution. It is safe to say that Xiaomi will opt for a wider aspect ratio regarding the display.

Always-on feature to come in Xiaomi Band 7

In addition, Xiaomi is also reported to add new watchfaces to the digital and analog section options. Some select watchfaces will support always-on display functionality, which was not seen on the previous models. Lastly, a new power-saving mode could also help users squeeze out extra juices when doing fitness activities.

Apparently, the event is scheduled to happen on May 10th claimed by a user of Weibo. This corroborates with the spotted serial production for countries in Europe and Asia shared by an established leaker.

Considering the Band 6 is priced for $45, how much are you willing to pay for the new Xiaomi Band 7 with twice the battery and added GPS connectivity? Hit us up in the comment section.

Source: Weibo, Logger

