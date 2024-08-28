Xiaomi is no stranger to fascinating smartphone concepts that range from a rollable device to a camera phone with a full-sized lens, but most of these didn't translate into a consumer-ready product. It turns out, though, that the company might still bring one of those fancy ideas involving a button-less device into a product that anyone can get a hands-on of.

Button-less Xiaomi smartphone that you can buy

According to well-known leaker ChunBai, in collaboration with SmartPix, Xiaomi is currently developing a button-free flagship smartphone. The device is said to carry an internal name of "Zhuque," which is likely a reference to a mythological Chinese creature called "Vermillion Bird."

The account added that the handset will have a standout design by having no physical buttons which is something you can't find in any device in the market. The closest production unit to this was the HTC U12+ with pressure-sensitive buttons, but it still has those bulging mechanical components.

Meizu is another brand that came up with a "hole-less" handset called Zero, but this didn't take off and only ended as a concept. Likewise, Apple is also one of those companies that has been long rumored to launch a button-less iPhone, but this has not been realized.

The upcoming Xiaomi flagship is touted to be completely different as it is claimed all sides will be completely flushed or have a uniform and continuous chassis and planned to be launched in the market in the first half of 2025.

Meizu's Zero concept phone with no buttons and no holes. / © Meizu

It's unclear what will replace these missing buttons on the upcoming Xiaomi flagship. But if the company chooses to keep any inputs on the side, it could still go with capacitive or touch-sensitive surfaces similar to what's found in noise-canceling headphones.

There's also no word as to why Xiaomi is forgoing the buttons. However, it could likely utilize a fully edge-to-edge screen or that has flowing curved glass on all sides. But what's confirmed to be present here is a hidden UDC or under-display front-facing camera like on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review).

In addition to the seamless design, "Zhuque" is tipped to be powered by an unreleased Snapdragon 8+ Gen 4 chipset which is an upgraded version of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC expected to go official in October.

This leaves us guessing about the other specs and features of Xiaomi's button-less smartphone. So, do you think there are other compromises here if Xiaomi puts one of its concepts into an actual product?