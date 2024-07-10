Chinese brands like Xiaomi have always the upper hand when it comes to utilizing the latest Snapdragon chipsets . This year is no different, Samsung's Galaxy S25 rival, the Xiaomi 15, widely expected to arrive first with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC in October before any other brands. Now, alleged specs and pricing of the duo have pop up in the rumor mill.

Over on China's Weibo platform, a leaker has shared the supposed specs sheet of the Xiaomi 14 (review) and Xiaomi 14 Pro (review) successors, which look to get sizeable upgrades from their predecessors.

Xiaomi 15 boasts a brighter display and a larger battery

Starting with the Xiaomi 15, it is listed to feature a 6.36-inch display that has a higher typical brightness at 1,400 nits (not to be confused with peak), up from the 1,000 nits of the Xiaomi 14. The panel gets a custom Xiaomi glass protector, 1.5K resolution, and 120 Hz refresh rate, while the phone itself is IP68 certified.

In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, the base memory configuration of the handset will start at 12/256 GB with option for 16 GB + 1 TB, at least for the Chinese variant. It will also get a larger battery capacity of 4900 mAh with charging ratings of 100 W wired and 50 W wireless.

The Xiaomi 14 has a 6.36" flat AMOLED display with typical brightess at 1,000 nits and peak brightness at 3,000 nits. / © nextpit

Regarding the imaging, the triple camera module is helmed by a familiar 50 MP sensor coming in 1/1.31-inch size. This is coupled with a 1/2.76-inch 50 MP sensor that is utilized for the ultrawide and 3x telephoto snappers.

Xiaomi 15 Pro features faster charging speed and a new telephoto camera

The Xiaomi 15 Pro carry the same IP68 ingress protection but has a wider 6.7-inch display in 2K resolution that also outputs 1,400 nits of typical brightness. At the same time, it has a bigger battery pack of 5400 mAh with faster wired and wireless charging speed of 120 W and 80 W, respectively.

There are also difference in the camera department over the smaller non-pro. This includes a bigger telephoto sensor which measures 1/1.95-inch while the main sensor itself uses an OmniVision OV50N and a wider aperture at f/1.4 compared to the OV50H on the regular. It's unclear how better or advanced the latter is.

With these specs, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are shaping up as beefier alternatives to the upcoming Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. The latter duo is rumored to bring muted upgrades like the unchanged cameras from the Galaxy S24 (review).

In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi 15 starts at CNY 4,599 ($632) while the Xiaomi 15 Pro commands CNY 5,299 ($729) for the base setup. As usual these prices are for China, so you can expect they will cost a little higher internationally.

Rumors suggest the duo will be unveiled sometime this October in China. The global launch could follow a couple of months or be stretched until early 2025.

Are you intending to pick up the Xiaomi 15 once it is launched? Or are you waiting for other flagship entries? Let's discuss your plans in the comments.