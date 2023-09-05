Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro Coming in September With Leica Branding

There was no sign of Xiaomi at IFA 2023, but they seem to be gracing the capital this month. To all appearances, they will present the Xiaomi 13T and the Xiaomi 13T Pro. The leakers and tipsters do not agree much about the actual date, but September seems to be certain. Xiaomi also does not seem to agree about the Leica logo. Keep reading to see why.

The Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro come to Europe

The Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are to be officially presented as early as this month (September 2023). Although not to the IFA 2023, which closes this week and was probably primarily about novelties in solar modules and other photovoltaic systems, but apparently will keep the event's host city Berlin.

Regarding the launch date, Sudhanshu Ambhore and Abhishek Yadav are not quite in agreement. While one tipster has Saturday, September 16 in mind—which I think is very unlikely, to say the least—the other wants to announce Tuesday, September 26 as the launch date. He even proves this with an alleged teaser (see cover picture), which we took the liberty of recreating with the original Xiaomi font and freeing it from the watermarks.

With or without the Leica logo?

There is another discrepancy on the part of Xiaomi itself. The Xiaomi 13T is said to have been spotted with and without the Leica logo. Both models will be equipped with the same hardware, but there will be differences in the camera software. The well-known Leica filters, such as the Leica Authentic Look and the Leica Vibrant Look, which we saw in our review of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, will not be included.

Xiaomi will presumably decide in each region whether the 13T model will be released with the Leica logo and software or not. We also expect a lower purchase price if the logo is omitted. The tipster also has some technical data besides the first pictures!

The Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro are scheduled for September in this country. / © Sudhanshu

Technically flagship-level

Both IP68-certified Xiaomi 13Ts are to be equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. A maximum brightness of up to 2,600 nits is specified. A Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 9200 Plus from MediaTek are supposed to take over processing duties, which will be supported by up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.

The battery capacity is specified with 5,000 mAh and the main camera is freed from macro optics. Here, at least on the Xiaomi 13T Pro, we expect a 50 MP main camera with OIS support and an aperture of f/1.9 through a Sony IMX707 image sensor. The 13 MP ultra-wide and 50 MP telephoto zoom cameras both get an OmniVision image sensor. Only the 20 MP front-facing camera features a Sony sensor again—namely the IMX596.

What do you think of the new Xiaomi Semi premium smartphones? What price tag would the devices have to carry for you to consider buying them? Feel free to write us your opinion below in the comments and let's have a heated discussion.