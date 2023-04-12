Xiaomi 13 Ultra: "Photography Miracle" to be Presented on April 18

The hype surrounding the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is almost a bit like the release of the next Samsung or Apple iPhone flagship . After all the leaks, rumors, and speculations, we now have an official launch date for next week. And this one does not only apply to the Chinese market, as is usually the case with the Xiaomi Ultras, but internationally!

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is said to be "a miracle of mobile photography"!

Chinese jack-of-all-trades Xiaomi will present us with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra for the global market next week Tuesday at 19:00 GMT (3PM EDT). A lot has been reported about this smartphone and the general expectations are correspondingly high. After all, the predecessor, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which to our regret was only available for purchase in China or through import retailers, was chosen by you as the best camera smartphone of 2022 in a blind test. Hopefully, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra should also be right up there in terms of smartphone camera results.

According to initial information from various tipsters, this seems to be confirmed by the technical specs. Under the motto "A shot above", the Chinese company will probably present a quad camera on the back that was developed in cooperation with the German camera expert Leica. It is a large circular camera array in the upper third and across the entire width of the smartphone.

Rumors communicate four image sensors with a resolution of 50 MP each. The main camera is supposed to be equipped with a 1-inch IMX989 image sensor from Sony, whose outstanding reputation precedes it. In addition, an ultra-wide-angle camera with the same resolution, a telephoto camera, and a periscope camera.

We can see here the first leaked render of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which should be at least 90% true. / © SPinfoJP / edit by NextPit

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Lei Jung Edition will probably not necessarily be cheap

Of course, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should not be missing here either, which will probably get 16 GB of LPDDR 5X RAM and 1 TB of internal UFS 4.0 program storage alongside the Lei Jung edition. We expect the AMOLED display to have a diagonal of 6.67 inches and a QHD+ resolution with LTPO technology (1 to 120 Hz). The 4,900 mAh battery can be charged via a USB Type-C port version 3.2 for the first time at Xiaomi, which is why the power is also reduced to 90 W.

Pricing seems to be the biggest mystery point. Since the Xiaomi 13 Pro we reviewed already costs way above $1000, the price of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is unlikely to get any cheaper. So, prepare yourselves for 1,500 to just under 2,000 Euros in the different storage configurations. And of course, no US release.

So, who of you has been saving up for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra for the last 5 years and is going to buy it? Feel free to write us your stance on the constantly rising prices in the comments. But some people also pay 2,099 Euros for an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1 TB of storage.