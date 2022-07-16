Pixel monster: Xiaomi 12T (Pro) could arrive with a 200MP camera

Along with the Xiaomi 12s lineup that was launched two weeks ago, the flagship Ultra model has also arrived. It's the first mainstream Android phone to sport a huge 1-inch sensor. According to a Weibo post, the company could be working on another camera monster, which will launch later this year. The purported device is said to come with a massive 200MP Samsung sensor.

An unknown Xiaomi device is rumored to feature a 200MP camera.

The Xiaomi 12T is likely the alleged device mentioned.

Xiaomi could take advantage of the pixel binning technology on the upcoming Xiaomi 12T.

A fresh report from China claims that an unnamed Xiaomi device will bring 120Hz display, SM 8475 chip (Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1), and 200MP sensor. It is safe to say that the upcoming Xiaomi 12T is the likely candidate with these specifications as Xiaomi's 11T duo was announced at the end of 2021. However, it is not yet confirmed if Xiaomi 12T will use the newer ISOCELL HP3 or the HP1 with a slightly bigger pixel size.

Regardless of the sensor type, it will still put the Xiaomi 12T (Pro) lineup as the second Android shooter to feature such a camera. Motorola's Edge 30 with a 200MP ISOCELL HP1 already claims the title as world's first 200MP camera and it's scheduled to be unveiled this month. In addition to the humungous snapper, the device will boast the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Xiaomi 12T could utilize pixel binning technology

Motorola has been busy teasing its premium smartphone lately. The Lenovo-owned company also managed to share a sample photo based on the pixel binning technology. It combines 4 pixels into 1 and creates a lower resolution image. In this case, the 200MP image was reduced into a 50MP image though a 4-in-1 pixel binning technology.

Similarly, Xiaomi expected to utilize the same imaging trickery on its Xiaomi 12T. Xiaomi may even introduce the Leica brand on its upcoming smartphone. We will find out soon how this technique will translate in real-life scenario.

Do you think bigger and more pixels are necessary on smartphones? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.