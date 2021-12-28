Xiaomi still has a launch event scheduled for 2021: Here is how to watch it

When electronics giant Xiaomi unveils a new smartphone, the whole world looks to China. And that even when phones are first presented only for the Chinese market. On December 28 Xiaomi will unveil the Xiaomi 12 - the first top smartphone for 2022, which will be equipped with the latest Qualcomm processor.

TL;DR

Xiaomi 12 will be the first flagship to hit the market in 2022.

Launch for the time being only for the Chinese market.

In addition to the Xiaomi 12 is finally MIUI 13 and other hardware will be shown.

Xiaomi has announced a live stream for December 28 at 19.30 Chinese time (8:30 AM EST)! In this, the manufacturer will most likely showcase the Xiaomi 12 series along with MIUI 13 and other hardware. Even though it's only the Chinese launch for now, you can follow the event on the Bilibili platform.

There is no official live stream on YouTube for the time being. But if you enter the keyword "Xiaomi 12 Stream" on the video platform, you will find live streams that show a screen capture of the event.

Xiaomi 12 as the first flagship for 2022

Xiaomi's December events are always a glimpse into the magic ball to some extent. After all, the Xiaomi 12 will be one of the first flagships of the coming year. With that being said, rumors suggest that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is already working in the new phone. In addition, Xiaomi seems to be planning new models - including a model called "Xiaomi 12X" with a smaller screen.

According to a rumor, Xiaomi will hardly dare anything in the new smartphone design. / © OnLeaks x Zoutons

If you already fall in love with the Xiaomi 12, however, you'll have to be patient with your purchase. The Xiaomi Mi 11 came, then still with "Mi" in the name, in March to Europe and never reached the US. To shorten the waiting time, we will of course report about the new phone before!

Note: The cover picture shows a Xiaomi Mi 11.