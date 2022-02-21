Xiaomi 12 Ultra rumor points to a delay due to a single component

Xiaomi truly loves to introduce new smartphones! The manufacturer has teased so many models that it is hard for us to keep track. After the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro were already unveiled for the Chinese market last year, the tech community is waiting for the most powerful version of the series - the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. However, its release could still be delayed.

At the end of last year, Xiaomi introduced the new flagships Xiaomi 12, 12X and 12 Pro. Many fans also expected Lite and Ultra models at that time, but they are still nowhere to be seen several months after the unveiling. Now there is finally new information about an Ultra model, which is expected to be released this year.

According to the latest leaks, however, the release will still be delayed. At first, it was suspected that Xiaomi could unveil the Ultra model during the Mobile World Congress 2022. But apparently, the manufacturer still wants to wait for a new smartphone processor.

Delayed release is very likely

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is one of the best mobile processors currently available on the market. An improved version is supposed to reach us in the course of the year and power further flagship models. However, if the semiconductor manufacturer sticks to its previous update policy, the new SoC might only provide slightly more performance than the previous version.

Until now, there was hardly any information about the Ultra. However, a new model number finally appeared in the IMEI database a few days ago, which suggests the release of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The leaker Digital chat station published on his Weibo profile suggesting that we can probably expect the new flagship in June.

However, it remains to be seen whether the rumor will prove true. According to Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi wants to rely on the improved Snapdragon processor for the new Ultra. So far, there is no official confirmation from the manufacturer on this point. Thus, we can only wait and see what Xiaomi will present at MWC 2022 and whether the manufacturer will reveal information about the alleged Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra competitor.