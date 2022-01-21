Closing the gap: WhatsApp to enable chat transfers from Android to iOS

WhatsApp is finally breaking one of the last barriers that stood in the way of full compatibility between its Android and iOS platforms. According to a new leak, the messaging giant is preparing to enable you to transfer your chat history from Android devices to iOS.

Screenshots indicate the ability to transfer chats from Android to iOS devices.

The opposite has been possible for a few months.

If accurate, users will finally be able to freely change ecosystems without losing their chat history.

Changing devices used to be quite a task. On older devices, it was common practice to manually transfer contacts to your new device. I remember spending entire weekends just writing all the contacts on paper and then back to the new device. Then thankfully, sim cards were able to store a few contacts... fast-forward twenty years, and you can transfer everything in less than a few minutes.

Many of those struggles remain, especially when moving from different ecosystems. Messages and exclusive apps are the hardest ones affected between iOS and Android. Moving messages may be more accessible in platforms that store your messages online, like Messenger. Still, if privacy is of any concern to you, then you would only want the most secure ones that hold things locally.

For all its criticism, WhatsApp does offer such a feature, but it comes at the expense of your messages if you want to move from one ecosystem to the other. It is only during the last year that users have been able to transfer their chat history from iOS to Android. For now, this is still limited to new Android 12 devices, Samsung Galaxy phones, and the new Google Pixel 6.

Now, it finally seems like the opposite will be true as well. According to WAbeta, which specializes in WhatsApp updates, the messaging app is preparing to allow the importation of your backups from Android to iOS. Will Catchcart, the head of WhatsApp, confirmed the possibility, but he expects that only Samsung Galaxy devices will be supported initially.

Screenshots indicate the ability to transfer chats from Android to iOS devices / © WABetaInfo

Screenshots from the new WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.2.74 demonstrate a future prompt that asks iOS users to confirm the transfer. Beta testers do not have access to this feature yet, and we do not know when it will be available, but the images look promising. Unfortunately, the process will not be as effortless within the ecosystem, as users are probably required to transfer their files via the Move to iOS app.

When WAbeta last presented similar information on the migration from iOS to Android, it took about a month before the feature came to the public, so I speculate that we can expect to hear more in the coming months.

Have you ever had trouble with migrating messages from one phone to another? Let us know in the comments below.