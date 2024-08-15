WhatsApp groups are incredibly popular in Europe and Southern Asia. Whether with friends, at work, or in special interest groups—hardly any smartphone user can do without them. But watch out: Your WhatsApp account could be in serious danger just because you are part of the wrong community. The reason? A sophisticated scam that is currently on the rise again. nextpit reveals how you can protect yourself from the threat.

How the scam works

The British reporting office "Action Fraud" informed us about this alarming development some time ago. The process is simple, but that's why it's particularly treacherous. First, you receive a call, allegedly from another member of your WhatsApp group. To gain their trust, the scammers use the profile pictures and names of the group members.

After a brief introduction, they explain that you will be sent a six-digit one-time code that is required for an alleged group video call. The catch? This code is actually a verification code to transfer your WhatsApp account to a new device. If you pass on this code, the scammers will have achieved their goal: your account will be deactivated and they will set up two-factor authentication, making it almost impossible to regain access to your account.

Who is particularly affected?

According to Action Fraud, the scammers mainly focus on specific groups, including religious communities and work or study groups. This means that you, as part of such communities, should be particularly vigilant. Once your account is compromised, the cybercriminals not only have access to your chats and media but can also ask for money in the name of your contacts. This not only betrays your trust but also that of your circle of acquaintances.

Protective measures for your WhatsApp account

To protect yourself from this scam, you can take a few preventative measures:

Enable two-factor authentication: this measure adds an extra layer of security and protects your account from unauthorized access.

this measure adds an extra layer of security and protects your account from unauthorized access. Do not share a verification code: No matter what the excuse—never share your six-digit code. This is intended exclusively for your own access.

No matter what the excuse—never share your six-digit code. This is intended exclusively for your own access. Be suspicious of unexpected calls: If you suddenly receive a call from a group member who needs a secret code, then caution is advised.

Although these tips can help, caution is still advised: Scammers are constantly developing new tactics to disguise their schemes. So be vigilant and keep up to date with the latest threats. After all, it is ultimately up to you to ensure your digital security.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8a

With a little attention and the right protective measures, you can successfully protect your WhatsApp account from the greedy hands of cybercriminals.