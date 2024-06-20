Hot topics

Every WhatsApp User Should Enable This Quality Photo Feature

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
whatsapp master 01
© nextpit
Timo Brauer
Timo Brauer

Read in other languages:

Français

WhatsApp is the most used app for sharing photos with family and friends across multiple devices. However, many users are unaware of one particularly useful feature when sending photos. All you have to do is enable a setting, and you can send High Definition (HD) photos to your recipients. We will tell you how to do so below.

Almost everyone has experienced this: After a vacation or a party, photos taken at the event are shared over WhatsApp. Sending all photos to a group allows everyone to have these memories on their smartphones. However, when you send photos via WhatsApp, the quality is significantly reduced. What may not be noticeable on the small phone screen becomes a problem when you want to edit or print a photo.

Everyone should enable this WhatsApp setting

You can prevent this loss of quality by selecting the "HD" button when sending a photo to activate this High Definition photo feature. However, you have to remember to do this every time you send photos, since it is not permanently enabled.

Now, WhatsApp has introduced the option to permanently enable sending HD photos. You can activate this option with just a few clicks. Here's how you do so:

  • Step 1: Launch WhatsApp and select Settings at the bottom right (iPhone) or top right (Android).
  • Step 2: In Settings, select Storage and Data.
  • Step 3: Select Media Upload Quality.
  • Step 4: Select the HD Quality option and tap Save.
Enable HD quality photos in WhatsApp.
Step 1: Launch WhatsApp and select Settings at the bottom right (iPhone) or top right (Android). © nextpit
Enable HD quality photos in WhatsApp.
Step 2: Select Settings. © nextpit
Enable HD quality photos in WhatsApp.
Step 3: Select Storage and data. © nextpit
Enable HD quality photos in WhatsApp.
Step 4: Select Media upload quality. © nextpit
Enable HD quality photos in WhatsApp.
Step 4: Select the HD Quality option and tap Save. © nextpit

From now on, all photos and videos you send via WhatsApp will be sent in HD quality. However, this setting only affects photos and videos that you send. It is best to share this guide with your friends and ask them to activate the option as well.

If you do not see the above steps available, then your WhatsApp version is most probably outdated. Launch the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download the latest version of WhatsApp, and you should be on your way to sending HD photos.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

Go to comment (0)
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing