Google has been actively refining the Wear OS 5 timeline this month , but alongside these updates, the company is also rolling out the next major version of its smartwatch operating system. Announced today, the Wear OS 5.1 Preview—based on Android 15 —introduces new features for developers to explore and test.

The Wear OS 5.1 update marks a substantial leap from Wear OS 5.0, upgrading the Android system and APIs from Android 14 to Android 15. While details about future versions remain sparse, it’s likely that the successor to Wear OS 5.1 will also build upon Android 15.

Key Features in Wear OS 5.1 Preview: Speaker Output and Passkeys

One of the headline features of Wear OS 5.1 is speaker playback support. This enhancement enables users to use the built-in speaker of Android smartwatches as a media output option. However, the functionality will depend on the hardware capabilities of individual devices and implementation by manufacturers.

Previously, most Android smartwatches, including Pixel Watch models, required Bluetooth headphones to play music from apps like the media player or YouTube Music. While brands like Samsung already offer speaker playback on select Galaxy Watch, this update expands the capability to more devices.

Another notable upgrade is the addition of passkey support for authentication. This modern security feature replaces traditional passwords and standard sign-in options, offering a more seamless and secure way to log in. The feature is expected to integrate with third-party providers for broader compatibility.

Other Features and Developer Availability

While Google has not detailed all the additional features in Wear OS 5.1, developers can expect more changes to surface as the update progresses. For now, the preview is exclusively available through the Android Studio emulator for testing purposes.

Google has highlighted that the firmware includes known issues that testers should review. The Wear OS 5.1 Preview is compatible with Pixel Watch models, but the timeline for a public beta or stable release remains unclear.

What other features would you like to see in the Wear OS 5.1 update? Would you prioritize optimized performance and better battery life? Let us know in the comments!