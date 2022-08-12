Wear OS 3.0 with new features: Quite a few smartwatches become more independent

Samsung's launch of the Galaxy Watch 5 (Pro) has inspired Google to introduce new features for Wear OS 3.0. The operating system, which is also used in an adapted version on Samsung's smartwatch, gets a new app store. In addition, you can navigate more independently thanks to offline maps for Google Maps.

TL;DR

Google introduced new features for Wear OS during the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5.

These are to come in the update to version number 3.5 on more smartwatches.

Included: offline maps for Google Maps and a new app store that gives you more accurate suggestions.

The tech topic of the past week was certainly Samsung's Unpacked event on August 10. What almost went under the radar: the unveiled Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will come with One UI Watch 4.5, which in turn is based on Wear OS 3.5. As Google revealed a few days ago, the next Wear OS will bring some new features to quite a few smartwatches.

If you are not sure whether your smartwatch will get the update to Wear OS 3.0, you can check it in the linked article. If your smartwatch is one of them, you will benefit from a new version of the Google Play Store on your wrist in the future. Furthermore, the music streaming services Deezer and SoundCloud will find their way onto Wear OS smartwatches.

Offline navigation and 3x more Wear OS watches.

Google also revealed during the Unpacked event that maps in Google Maps could be downloaded in the future. Together with the step-by-step navigation of the Galaxy Watch 5 series (see hands-on), this feature could be exciting for hikes and walks without a smartphone.

It is not yet clear how many maps can be downloaded to the not exactly huge storage of 16 gigabytes. In my test of the Galaxy Watch 4, however, I was surprised how much memory was already occupied by the operating system ex-factory.