Google Keep has now a new face on Wear OS 3

Google is enabling more dedicated tiles for its apps on Wear OS devices ahead of the launch of Pixel Watch . The latest one that received its very own placement at the center menu is Google Keep. The update makes it easier for users to create a note or list right on their wrist. However, the tile is currently available on Wear OS 3 and it's unstated if when it will be available on the previous versions of the platform.

TL;DR

Google Keep has received its own app tile available to Wear OS 3 devices.

The main menus add quick access when creating a list or note.

Users can also edit or browse older notes.

After updating several first-party apps like YouTube Music and Google Fit with their own smartwatch tiles, the company has released a follow-up, but this time it is for Google Keep. The app update which has been seeded to Wear OS 3 devices such as Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 as well as other watches running on the latest version of Google's wearable platform like the luxury Montblanc Summit 3 adds very own tile placement for Keep.

Once updated, users will need to navigate into the watch's menu and find an integrated Keep tile. There are two main options available right away. One is for the basic notes and the other is when making a new list. A separate browse button is also available below if you want to update or see the present notes and lists.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Get the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 from Amazon. To device database

As 9to5Google noted, the app design is still not in line with the Material You theme found on Android 13 and other wearable apps of Google. Still, it is expected that an update to the app will happen later and finally adding a flatter yet more intuitive styling.

Google is scheduled to launch the Pixel Watch running on Wear OS 3 later this year. Which is why we see more apps getting their own dedicated tiles. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will also be introduced in addition to the company's first smartwatch.