Film like Hollywood: Vivo X80 Pro has a gimbal and cinema bokeh

Vivo and the precision engineers from Zeiss have launched a new flagship camera with the X80 Pro! In addition to an up-to-date specifications sheet that includes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, you will also receive several features that will enable video recording quality like those found in the cinema. In addition to the well-known gimbal camera, there is a feature that has turned out to be extremely practical as found in the iPhone.

TL;DR

Vivo launches the X80 Pro.

The smartphone will be released in July at a price from $950 onwards.

Camera highlights include gimbal and digital video bokeh to obtain that cinematic quality.

Vivo and Zeiss always reminded me of a young couple who, inspired by each other, have a lot of energy and want to shout their love to the world from the mountaintops. The two companies release new smartphones almost every six months right on cue. After the X70 Pro was not released in Germany, Vivo introduced the X80 Pro on June 15.

By doing so, Vivo ticked off most of the requirements that one can have when it comes to a current Android flagship. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, a large 4,700 mAh battery with fast 80-Watt Quick Charging, and a modern fingerprint sensor with a large scanning area. As usual, Vivo again placed a special focus on the cameras.

Video kills the smartphone camera

At the back of the Vivo X80 Pro you will find a quad camera configuration, led by Samsung's huge 50-megapixel Isocell GNV. Besides the main camera, you will find an ultra wide-angle camera at 48 megapixels and a 5x zoom camera at 8 megapixels. However, the 50-millimeter portrait camera is a special feature because it will be mated to the well-known Vivo smartphone camera gimbal this year.

The design of the Vivo X80 Pro is based on the previous model. / © Vivo

As you can see in my review of the Vivo X60 Pro, it can compensate for movements in an extremely reliable manner. Vivo combines this with a Cinematic Video Bokeh, which was developed by Zeiss according to the specifications. The effect automatically blurs the background during video recordings, which makes your videos look like they were filmed by a professional camera. Apple has implemented such a feature very well, because the Cinematic Mode in the iPhone 13 can look deceptively in parts.

You can find out how good Vivo's Video-Bokeh is eventually as soon as we get our hands on the smartphone. Or you can save yourself close to a $1,000 and buy the Vivo X80 Pro yourself when it is available in July. Do take note that this smartphone is not officially available in the US, hence the price quoted is based on currency conversion from Europe. By the way, you can find all further information about the Vivo smartphone on our device page.

