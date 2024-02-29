Vera Ring Fitness Tracker Crowdfunding Smashes 1-day Target

Without exaggeration, we can name AI and smart rings as the trends for 2024. Samsung has more or less presented its Galaxy Ring to the public and both Apple and Honor are planning the so-called Apple iRing and Honor Ring . So it's not really surprising that Vera Health, another contender on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, reached its campaign target tenfold on the very first day with more than 200,000 euros! But what makes the Vera Ring so unique?

Vera Health wants to score points with a focus on health

New smart rings are springing up like mushrooms. Vera Health is now another contender alongside Samsung, which showcased its Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024 in Barcelona. The so-called Vera Ring is being offered on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo at the special price of 249 US dollars, instead of the listed retail price of $349.

The Vera Ring doesn't look much different from its competitors. / © Vera Health

So far, apparently a smart ring like any other. But the campaign, which is currently still running for 29 days, has already reached its target of 20,000 US dollars on the first day with a whopping $200,000. This is somewhat reminiscent of the Pebble campaign on Kickstarter, which also went through the roof in January 2013. But what makes the Vera Ring different from other smart rings?

Well, Vera Health explicitly advertises that it is not a typical fitness tracker, but that it focuses on health. A PPG sensor (photo-plethysmography) measures the heart rate, its variability, body temperature, breathing rate during the day and at night, sleep, the immune system, the oxygen content in the blood, and, via an update, blood pressure and blood sugar.

The crowdfunding campaign does not list support for menstrual cycle tracking. Fertility tracking, however, is listed as "coming soon".

No better or worse than other manufacturers

But none of these are values that other manufacturers don't also offer. The battery life of one week is also not exceptional. However, the team is made up of several doctors and provides a comprehensive health app for Android and iOS, which is supposed to be free for one year for first-time buyers. This app not only evaluates the tracked data but also aims to help you lead a healthier life with tips and advice.

The Vera Ring comes in many different colors. / © Vera Health

The Vera Ring is made of titanium or stainless steel and is resistant to a water depth of 10 meters. It comes in different sizes and colors, which can be determined after receiving a ring size set. The manufacturer recommends wearing the ring on either the index, middle, or ring finger.

According to the information provided, the Vera ring is shipped worldwide. Please bear in mind that you may still have to pay customs duties and VAT and that there is the usual risk of overpromises and delays in crowdfunding campaigns.

What do you think of the Vera Ring? Do you trust crowdfunding campaigns on Indiegogo, Kickstarter and similar sites? Feel free to write your opinion down in the comments and let's discuss it.