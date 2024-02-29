Hot topics

Vera Ring Fitness Tracker Crowdfunding Smashes 1-day Target

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
vera ring 01
© Vera Health | edit by nextpit
Matthias "MaTT" Zellmer
Matthias "MaTT" Zellmer

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Without exaggeration, we can name AI and smart rings as the trends for 2024. Samsung has more or less presented its Galaxy Ring to the public and both Apple and Honor are planning the so-called Apple iRing and Honor Ring. So it's not really surprising that Vera Health, another contender on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, reached its campaign target tenfold on the very first day with more than 200,000 euros! But what makes the Vera Ring so unique?

Vera Health wants to score points with a focus on health

New smart rings are springing up like mushrooms. Vera Health is now another contender alongside Samsung, which showcased its Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024 in Barcelona. The so-called Vera Ring is being offered on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo at the special price of 249 US dollars, instead of the listed retail price of $349.

Vera Ring
The Vera Ring doesn't look much different from its competitors. / © Vera Health

So far, apparently a smart ring like any other. But the campaign, which is currently still running for 29 days, has already reached its target of 20,000 US dollars on the first day with a whopping $200,000. This is somewhat reminiscent of the Pebble campaign on Kickstarter, which also went through the roof in January 2013. But what makes the Vera Ring different from other smart rings?

Well, Vera Health explicitly advertises that it is not a typical fitness tracker, but that it focuses on health. A PPG sensor (photo-plethysmography) measures the heart rate, its variability, body temperature, breathing rate during the day and at night, sleep, the immune system, the oxygen content in the blood, and, via an update, blood pressure and blood sugar.

The crowdfunding campaign does not list support for menstrual cycle tracking. Fertility tracking, however, is listed as "coming soon".

No better or worse than other manufacturers

But none of these are values that other manufacturers don't also offer. The battery life of one week is also not exceptional. However, the team is made up of several doctors and provides a comprehensive health app for Android and iOS, which is supposed to be free for one year for first-time buyers. This app not only evaluates the tracked data but also aims to help you lead a healthier life with tips and advice.

Vera Ring
The Vera Ring comes in many different colors. / © Vera Health

The Vera Ring is made of titanium or stainless steel and is resistant to a water depth of 10 meters. It comes in different sizes and colors, which can be determined after receiving a ring size set. The manufacturer recommends wearing the ring on either the index, middle, or ring finger.

According to the information provided, the Vera ring is shipped worldwide. Please bear in mind that you may still have to pay customs duties and VAT and that there is the usual risk of overpromises and delays in crowdfunding campaigns.

What do you think of the Vera Ring? Do you trust crowdfunding campaigns on Indiegogo, Kickstarter and similar sites? Feel free to write your opinion down in the comments and let's discuss it.

Source: Indiegogo

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing