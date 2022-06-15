Using NordVPN abroad: 5 reasons why you should always travel with VPN

Have you planned a holiday trip this summer or are you already jet-setting on business again now that borders in so many countries have opened? If you answered in the affirmative, you should think about using a VPN service! This is because over tunneled connections, you can not only view your home country's content from abroad, but also surf in a far safer manner at airports and other public Wi-Fi networks. Using NordVPN as an example, we will share five reasons on why you should use a VPN when traveling!

In our NordVPN review, we tested the speeds especially from our office. However, a VPN is also worth having when you leave your home. Since it's finally possible to travel for business or pleasure again, we will share five reasons for using a VPN while traveling.

Of course, you can also enjoy the advantages of your VPN at home and, for instance, access foreign streaming offers in your home cinema setup. You can also bypass geoblocking, which brings us directly to the first advantage when traveling.

Reason 1: Watch your media content from abroad

If you try to access the media libraries of your home country when abroad, you will be consistently locked out in certain geographical regions. This is because certain streaming providers will check your geographical location when you access their content. This is why you can access US Netflix content when abroad using a VPN, and likewise, choose to access other countries' content from the comfort of your home when connected via VPN to that particular country.

The same applies to US websites that do not want to show you content when abroad. At the same time, information and advertising content are in English, in case foreign languages in the browser make you uncomfortable or simply annoy you.

Reason 2: Avoid censorship abroad

Even more important are the advantages of geo-blocking in countries that block certain services or websites or censor content. This is because VPN connections let you bypass censorship and access messages, videos and services unfiltered. For example, if WhatsApp is blocked in a particular country, you can still use the instant messenger via a VPN service and chit-chat with your family and friends, telling them that you have landed safely.

Reason 3: Maintain your privacy when abroad

Apart from accessing other content, you should also look out for your privacy when abroad. If you were to connect to the WLAN in a hotel, the network operator and thus also the hotel operator can see which websites you have accessed at a particular time. Internet operators, hackers, advertising companies and other parties who are interested in your data cannot track or view your surfing habits.

NordVPN clients are available for almost all devices. / © NextPit

In addition, NordVPN offers you a threat protection function. This protects you against malware and phishing attacks in all networks that you connect to. The data that is set to be transmitted is checked for harmful content before it even reaches your smartphone or notebook. At the same time, advertisements are prevented and trackers are switched off.

Reason 4: Additional security at hotels and airports

However, public WLAN networks are far more dangerous when it comes to personal security. The most common scam here is called a "man-in-the-middle attack," or MITM attack for short. In this attack, the cybercriminal opens a kind of fake hotspot that carries the same name as the official local WLAN hotspot. This is where he actually offers you access to the Internet, but logs in to glean your personal data.

You can also use NordVPN on your smartphone. / © NextPit

Since the "man in the middle" controls the connection, he can, for example, access your online banking data. Logins, passwords and personal data such as photos or videos can also be stolen. A VPN protects you against MITM attacks and all other phishing attacks in public networks.

Reason 5: Bypass Dynamic Pricing and save money

Our last reason is actually more about planning for your trip, or if you like, booking return flights to your vacation destination. Dynamic pricing describes a marketing practice where prices and offers are adjusted to the location or other characteristics of the potential buyer. Even though it is not officially advertised, dynamic pricing exists primarily when it comes to airline tickets or hotel bookings.

NordVPN offers the advantage of offering different cities for connections within a country while circumventing dynamic pricing. This way you can view whether prices in your home country or at your vacation destination change when you change location.

Do you already use VPN providers at airports or while on vacation, or do you feel safe even with insecure connections? Let us know your answer and your opinion about NordVPN in the comments.