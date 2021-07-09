Android 12: Which Samsung smartphone will receive the update?

Samsung's software support system is one of the best among Android smartphone manufacturers right now. Since 2020, the company has guaranteed at least three years of major Android updates for its flagship smartphones, and this year, it announced up to four years of security updates for its new devices. In this article, you can check out the list of Samsung smartphones that are eligible to receive Android 12, which is the upcoming version of Google's mobile operating system.

It is now July 2021, and the official version of Android for Samsung phones stands at Android 11, which was developed in conjunction with OneUI 3.1. To find out which of the manufacturer's models already run this version of the operating system, check out our Android 11 update list.

In addition to the latest version of Google's OS, Samsung is also expected to announce an update to its user interface for the Galaxy range, which would most probably be known as OneUI 4.0.

What you can look forward to in this article

We will point out all the Samsung smartphones that should receive the Android 12 update based on the manufacturer's update history, in addition to announcements made by Samsung on its official pages. Below, you'll find the different models divided into their respective categories.

Galaxy A series update

Samsung's Galaxy A series offers mid-range models with some advanced camera and networking features. Thus, devices like the Galaxy A52 deliver the capability of 5G network support, while the Galaxy A72 has a telephoto lens in its quad-camera configuration.

Considering the rumors from SamMobile, a site that specializes all things Samsung, the models below are eligible to receive Android 12 as well, but it would be the last major OS version update for these devices:

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A02

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A90 (5G)

Galaxy S series update

The Galaxy S series needs no introduction, right? Here, at least three generations of Samsung's flagship line will feature the latest operating system version. However, based on Samsung's update strategy, it's worth remembering that Android 12 will be the last major update for the Galaxy S10 series.

Galaxy Note series update

In March this year, Samsung CEO DJ Koh did mention that the company was evaluating whether to release the annual update for the Galaxy Note line in 2021 or not. Not too long after that, models that fall within Samsung's software update policy for the Galaxy Note range were the Note 10 and Note 20. Like the Galaxy S10 series, the Note 10 range is expected to receive Android 12 as the last major OS update.

Galaxy Z series update

And the reason that we don't have new Galaxy Note devices would be due to the Galaxy Z series, which would end up directly competing with the Note 30 in the second half of the year should it roll out then. Remember that the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 models already carry a release date in 2021.

Galaxy Fold series update

While we're still on the topic of Samsung's foldable screen devices, the Galaxy Fold should receive Android 12 as well. However, this will be the last major software update for this veteran device.

Galaxy M series update

Another popular series from Samsung is the Galaxy M range. Among the highlights of the line, we have the recently announced Galaxy M32 that boasts an absurd 6,000 mAh battery! However, availability of devices in this range is limited depending on which region you reside in.

Galaxy XCover Series Upgrade

Samsung's line of rugged phones also has a couple of devices that are eligible to receive the OS upgrade. The most popular models are the:

Galaxy Tab series upgrade

Last but not least, we also have the list of Samsung's Galaxy Tab series tablets that are expected to receive the OS upgrade to the next version of Android.

Galaxy Tab S7+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A 8.4

Galaxy Tab A7

Galaxy Tab Active 3

All right then! This list will be constantly updated with new devices and information concerning the operating system update schedule for Samsung smartphones. If you own one of the above devices or are thinking about purchasing a new one, bookmark this page so that you always have a shortcut in your browser and can quickly check the status of the Samsung update for Android 12.

Finally, I also want to mention that Samsung promises 5 years of security patches for flagships and mid-range phones that are part of the "Enterprise Edition" series, mainly targeting the corporate market.

So, did you find your smartphone to be among the eligible models that will receive the new Android 12 and the new OneUI 4.0 updates?