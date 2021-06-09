Universal Control: Check out how it works

With Universal Control, Apple has succeeded with a new productivity feature that should help users save plenty of time, especially for users who own more than a single Apple device. Beginning with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, a mouse or trackpad on a single device can be used with all other devices simultaneously.

The only prerequisite is this: all devices will have to be logged in using the same Apple ID via iCloud with the Handoff function activated.

To check out how this new feature functions, here's a short video from the WWDC21 keynote that sheds additional light.