Smart ring maker Ultrahuman debuted its latest desert collection of the Rare smart ring at CES 2025. The Rare is the luxury counterpart to the company’s Ring and Ring Air models, featuring premium materials like 18K gold and platinum, while retaining advanced health-tracking capabilities found in Ultrahuman’s standard smart rings.

Rare Smart Ring for Global Markets

The Rare smart ring was first launched last year as part of a collaboration with the Indian jewelry brand Jewelex. Now, the Desert Collection expands the lineup with three finishes: Desert Rose, Dune, and Desert Snow. Desert Rose and Dune are crafted from 18K rose gold and yellow gold, respectively, while Desert Snow is made from 95 percent PT950 platinum.

All three finishes boast a polished, brushed-like texture. The Rare’s band features a flatter profile compared to the slightly concave design of the lightweight Ring Air. Its tapered sides give the ring a thicker, more luxurious appearance. It's unclear how heavier the Rare is with this build.

Ultrahuman's Rare smart ring is available in Desert Rose (18K Gold), Dune (18K Gold), and Desert Snow (Platinum) / © Ultrahuman

The Rare smart ring incorporates the same biometric and motion sensors found in the Ring Air. These sensors enable comprehensive tracking of heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep quality, stress levels, and skin temperature.

On the fitness front, the ring supports step counting and calorie tracking. Additionally, it can be integrated with Ultrahuman’s M1 system (review) for real-time blood glucose monitoring through the Ultrahuman mobile app.

While Ultrahuman has yet to reveal specific battery life details for the Rare, the Ring Air provides up to six days of usage on a single charge, depending on the ring size. The Rare is expected to deliver a similar performance. It's unknown if the Rare smart ring will also receive the same 100-meter water resistance as the Ring Air.

Ultrahuman plans to officially launch the Rare smart ring in Paris and London, with further details on pricing and availability still under wraps. For reference, the Ring Air is currently available at $350 in most markets, suggesting that the Rare’s premium materials will command a higher price point.

Are you picking up any Ultrahuman smart rings this year? What are your thoughts on the new Desert Collection? Let us know in the comments!