Anker introduces 6 new smart and compact GaN multichargers

I am sure that many of you have various tech gadgets at home. Of course, you also need to have the appropriate chargers or power adapters to charge your devices. If you have a similar problem as me and use gadgets with different connector types, Anker might have a solution for you. Because as of today, you can buy the new GaNPrime charger lineup, consisting of the Anker 747, Anker 737, Anker 735, Anker 733, Anker 727, and Anker 615.

My drawers are already overflowing with various charging cables and the (hopefully) corresponding chargers. If you have a similar problem, you have certainly noticed that multiple plugs are a real help. Also helpful are so-called multichargers, with which you can connect several gadgets to one charger to supply them with power at the same time. And that's where the chargers from Anker come into play.

The manufacturer has introduced its new GaNPrime products today. These are various chargers that use gallium nitride, which offers several advantages over the more common silicon. GaN transistors switch faster and are more compact at the same time—accordingly, the Anker power supplies are also quite compact in relation to their charging power. We've already seen smartphone chargers in our office that could have also been notebook power supplys in terms of size...

What can the Anker chargers actually do?

Anker has already been using gallium nitride as a semiconductor in its chargers since 2018. This technology has now been improved again and supplemented with various features, hence it's called GaNPrime in today's iteration. The PowerIQ 4.0 technology is supposed to detect the required energy independently and adjust the charging power automatically so that your devices are not overcharged unnecessarily. The manufacturer also assures that the ActiveShield 2.0 function constantly checks the temperatures as soon as the charger is plugged in and thus prevents overheating. USB Power Delivery is used as the charging standard. Thus, make sure that your smartphone also supports this standard if you want to fully benefit from the charging performance.

This overview shows some of the promises of the GaN technology. / © Anker

So what's Ankers product lineup about? The Anker 747, Anker 737 and Anker 735 each feature one USB-A port and three (747) respectively two (737, 735) USB-C ports. Their charging powers are 150 Watts (747), 120 Watts (737) and 65 Watts (735). All three devices come in black only.

Then there's the Anker 733, that also charges up to three devices at the same time with a combined 65 Watts, just like the Anker 735. But on top, the 733 model also comes with an integrated powerbank. So you'll have an additional 10.000 mAh integrated in the power adapter that you can use to charge your devices on the go.

The Anker 727 and Anker 615 both come with an integrated power strip and two or one AC outlets, as well as two or one USB-A ports, respectively. Furthermore, both the 727 and the 615 feature two USB-C ports. The maximum combined output power is 100 Watts for the Anker 727 and 65 Watts for the Anker 615.

What do you think of the new chargers? Are such multi-chargers interesting for you or do you prefer to fall back on the included chargers - if they are available? Let us know in the comments!