Ugreen Nexode Pro 160W Charger Review: Multi-device Travel Companion

With increasing power demands from mobile devices, especially laptops, we are starting to see chargers offering 140 W output. The Ugreen Nexode Pro 160W is the latest one to arrive at the nextpit office and we give you our impressions after testing the versatile power adapter.

Build quality

After reviewing the Nexode 300W desktop charger, it was refreshing to see a high-power adapter that was still compact enough to squeeze into a laptop bag. And Ugreen didn’t seem to have cut corners as the Nexode Pro 160W feels very well built.

Pros:

Similar size to single-port chargers.

Cons:

The nice finish gets easily stained.

A little bit heavy.

Note: We tested the European-spec charger, which features a standard Europlug connector. The US-spec model has folding prongs and a slightly more compact build.

The Nexode Pro 160W packs more output power without occupying more space. / © nextpit

Measuring roughly 2.75 x 2.75 x 1.3 in or 70 x 70 x 33 mm for the US-spec version (for the EU model, add around 4 cm for the fixed Europlug), the Ugreen Nexode Pro 160W occupies a similar volume to Apple’s 140W charger, and also the previous 100W and 140W models from Ugreen. Although compact, it is possible that the charger may block other outlets next to it, especially the US model with its folding prongs.

While compact, the charger is slightly heavier than previous models, but that is understandable since the Nexode Pro 160W provides a higher output. Ugreen calls its new stacking technology AirPyra, which is probably not the best suffix for a charging device when you consider its Greek origin, but I digress...

The Nexode Pro 160W features the brand’s usual gunmetal-gray finish which is both very elegant and prone to fingerprints and grease marks.

The gunmetal gray finish looks good in photos but gets stained by skin grease (not shown above :) ). / © nextpit

The USB ports on the Nexode Pro 160W are labeled according to their output capacity, with the top two USB-C ports suitable for laptops, and the two bottom ports (C and A) for mobile phones and lower-power devices. Thankfully, this time the USB-A port is correctly oriented.