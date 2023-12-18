Ugreen Nexode Pro 160W Charger Review: Multi-device Travel Companion
With increasing power demands from mobile devices, especially laptops, we are starting to see chargers offering 140 W output. The Ugreen Nexode Pro 160W is the latest one to arrive at the nextpit office and we give you our impressions after testing the versatile power adapter.
Rating
Good
- USB PD 140W support
- Can charge up to two laptops simultaneously
- Same size as single-port chargers
Bad
- Relatively heavy
Nexode Pro 160W in a nutshell
Part of the new Nexode Pro line, the 160W charger features the trademark GaN tech found in the Nexode product range, with relatively compact dimensions—roughly the same volume as an Apple 140W single-port charger.
The Nexode Pro 160W is one of the few chargers on the market that offer 140W USB Power Delivery (USB-PD), making it suitable for any current laptop with USB-C charging. 180W notebooks have been announced but are not yet shipping as of writing this review.
With four ports (3 USB-C and 1 USB-A), you can charge most of your gadgets simultaneously using the Ugreen Nexode Pro, with the option of charging up to two laptops at the same time. During the Nexode Pro line launch, Ugreen is offering a 15% discount on the Nexode Pro 160W, taking the $119.99 MSRP down to $101.99.
Build quality
After reviewing the Nexode 300W desktop charger, it was refreshing to see a high-power adapter that was still compact enough to squeeze into a laptop bag. And Ugreen didn’t seem to have cut corners as the Nexode Pro 160W feels very well built.
Pros:
- Similar size to single-port chargers.
Cons:
- The nice finish gets easily stained.
- A little bit heavy.
Note: We tested the European-spec charger, which features a standard Europlug connector. The US-spec model has folding prongs and a slightly more compact build.
Measuring roughly 2.75 x 2.75 x 1.3 in or 70 x 70 x 33 mm for the US-spec version (for the EU model, add around 4 cm for the fixed Europlug), the Ugreen Nexode Pro 160W occupies a similar volume to Apple’s 140W charger, and also the previous 100W and 140W models from Ugreen. Although compact, it is possible that the charger may block other outlets next to it, especially the US model with its folding prongs.
While compact, the charger is slightly heavier than previous models, but that is understandable since the Nexode Pro 160W provides a higher output. Ugreen calls its new stacking technology AirPyra, which is probably not the best suffix for a charging device when you consider its Greek origin, but I digress...
The Nexode Pro 160W features the brand’s usual gunmetal-gray finish which is both very elegant and prone to fingerprints and grease marks.
The USB ports on the Nexode Pro 160W are labeled according to their output capacity, with the top two USB-C ports suitable for laptops, and the two bottom ports (C and A) for mobile phones and lower-power devices. Thankfully, this time the USB-A port is correctly oriented.
Ugreen Nexode Pro 160W performance
With four labeled ports, it is easy to know which port to plug each type of device into the Nexode Pro 160W. The power output basically decreases for the lower ports. But it is still useful to check Ugreen’s cheatsheet.
Pros:
- Sufficient port selection.
- Can charge two laptops simultaneously.
- Good heat management.
Cons:
- Doesn’t come with cable.
When charging a single device, the Nexode Pro 160W provides 140W, 100W, 30W, and 22.5W from the top port to the bottom one, respectively. With two devices, the top port will provide 100W, and the second one will output 60W—combining either of the top 2 ports with one of the bottom two will result in the top one outputting 100W, while the second one will charge up to 30W (USB-C) or 22.5W (USB-A).
For other combinations, please check the cheatsheet below:
Charging two notebooks at the same time worked fine with the Nexode Pro. With its 160W total power output, you can even charge two laptops at 65W while charging two phones at 15W each. Testing this later scenario, we noticed a normal level of heat build-up around the charger but nothing that was uncomfortable to the touch.
Plugging a MacBook Pro M3 and an Honor MagicBook Pro at the same time into the Nexode Pro 160W displayed a charging input of 100W on the Apple laptop, as per the specifications, without interrupting the Honor notebook charging.
Finally, the review unit didn’t come with a USB-C cable, which is something to keep in mind if you are replacing a charger with a fixed cable.
Ugreen Nexode Pro 160W technical specifications
|Ugreen Nexode Pro 160W
|Picture
|Input
|
|Total output
|
|USB-C port 1 output
|
|USB-C port 2 output
|
|USB-C port 3 output
|
|USB-A output
|
|Dimensions
|
Final verdict
The Ugreen Nexode Pro 160W is a versatile and powerful charger that can replace four adapters in your bag, with enough power to charge two notebooks and two smartphones at the same time.
Better yet, if your charging demands are not as urgent, you can even feed one power-hungry device at 140W, which is enough for most laptops with USB-C charging—with the only exception being gaming laptops.
The Nexode Pro 160W may not offer the sheer output of its 300W big brother, but it features a more practical design, the same maximum single-port output, and a lower price point to boot.
