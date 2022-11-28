Fancy a Twitter/Tesla smartphone to Apple and Android?

The recent acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk has surely garnered the attention of both public and media entities resulting in a high volume of daily tweets. While we think that this move has surely raised eyebrows, some parties are not happy with the recent changes made to the platform. Elon now thinks of building his own smartphone if Apple or Google decides to ban Twitter from their respective mobile operating systems.

Media personality Liz Wheeler tweeted about a possible Twitter or Tesla-branded smartphone if Apple and Google decided to block access or remove the social media app from their respective app stores. She even tagged Musk, where the latter immediately responded and agreed with the idea if he was left with no choice.

Tesla smartphone on a new operating system?

Right now, we cannot think of any plausible reason for Google or Apple to ban Twitter, only unless the platform goes against existing policies that are in place. Additionally, the "tElonphone" concept is not a far-fetched one, though it might take at least a couple of years before we could see a working model.

At the same time, it would also raise the question of what mobile operating system would Tesla or Twitter would utilize. They could build their own software from scratch or base it on the Android Open Source Project like Amazon's Fire OS.

Apart from creating new hardware, there will still be options present if the app is eventually banned. Android users can still install the app, though that would be impossible on iPhones running on iOS given Apple does not allow sideloading of third-party apps. Last but not least, there is still a way to access Twitter through a web browser.

Elon Musk is known to offer many promises while also missing out on some prominent ones. Still, the notion of another major competitor and ecosystem would certainly encourage the likes of Apple to innovate further. What do you think will be the name of this possible Tesla or Twitter smartphone? Will you consider buying one if it happens?