Transferring of Android Third-Party App Data is Now Possible on Xiaomi and Oppo

For years, Google has optimized how to transfer old phone data to a new one regardless of if you're coming from an iPhone or Android. However, the data is mostly limited to the user account details, contacts, and basic settings. This leaves third-party apps unsupported and needing to be reconfigured. Fortunately, Xiaomi and Oppo are finally enabling this on Android.

Some Android and iOS apps already support third-party data migration, but it requires syncing of your account and stored info to the cloud. Moreover, there are also extra steps like downloading the apps and re-entering your security details on a new phone. The Chinese OEMs' latest initiative is eliminating some of these arduous processes.

Third-party data transfer on Android

Including Vivo, the three Android devices makers have announced that they will be streamlining the data switching and migration between their Android devices, at least starting in China. Interestingly, third-party Android apps data like recorded chat messages will be migrated as well during initiating a transfer.

It was not specified which smartphones from these brands are compatible or if there are plans for this feature will be rolled in more countries and regions. Safely speaking, it might also be limited to the latest models that utilize newer connectivity methods like UWB (ultra wideband) or Bluetooth LE similar to what Google's Fast Pair is based.

Additionally, it's unknown if Google would add a similar functionality to Android later, perhaps through Android 14. Likewise, the feature is apparently made from a collaborative effort from the three Chinese brands, so it will likely require the search giant to tap other major manufacturers like Samsung to enable this and for a wider adoption.

Do you wish that Google or Samsung should copy the same function? Let us know in the comment section.