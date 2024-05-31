We received the Torras Ostand cases for the iPhone 15 Pro series to test, along with the Torras MagStall and Ostand Power Banks. The first thing to point out is that, in addition to functionality, both accessories are incredibly practical. This article provides a first look at both accessories, highlighting their features, pros, and cons.

Torras Ostand Case for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

The Torras Ostand case for the iPhone 15 Pro has a good balance of functionality and design. It is a perfect fit for the 15 Pro's smaller size and three-camera setup, with a 360° spin magnetic stand case. The case is available in black and white, and is compatible with Apple MagSafe accessories, making it easy to attach and charge.

Close-up of the Torras Ostand case for iPhone 15 Pro, highlighting the precise cutouts for volume buttons and mute switch. / © nextpit

Pros:

Integrated kickstand for versatile use.

MagSafe compatibility.

Enhanced protection with raised edges.

Slim and non-slip design.

Cons:

Kickstand may add slight bulk.

The colors are limited.

For me, the standout feature is the 360° rotatable ring and flexible kickstand, which allows you to position your phone both in portrait and landscape modes. You can also use it as a ring holder, making it easy to use anywhere without adding extra weight. And according to Torras, you can trust the ring since it has undergone rigorous testing, with over 30,000 open and close cycles.

The Torras Ostand case highlights its sleek, transparent design from the back and side view. / © nextpit

This case is also tough, offering 12-foot military-grade drop protection that absorbs 98% of impact force. The slim design features raised edges around the cameras and screen bezel, which promises protection without compromising practicality. However, like any other phone cover, it could make your phone feel bulkier.

Detailed view showing the volume buttons and side profile: everything in place. / © nextpit

It also counts with texture blocks for stains, fingerprints, and sweat, but it depends on how oily your hands are. But, I assure you, this is nothing compared to what the built-in stand provides. It's great for watching videos, FaceTiming, or just browsing through your apps while you use it at your desk.

The Torras Ostand case, available for the iPhone 15 Pro Series, is priced at $35.99. While it may not be the most economical choice, its multifunctionality and premium construction justify the cost.

Torras Wireless Portable Charger (5000mAh and 10000mAh)

Torras offers two versatile wireless portable chargers, with 5000mAh and 10000mAh capacities. As with the Ostand cases, both power banks models feature a 360-degree rotatable stand, making them perfect for on-the-go charging while using the phone in various orientations.

Pros:

360-degree rotatable stand.

MagSafe compatibility.

Two capacity options (5000mAh / 10000mAh).

Compact and portable design.

Cons:

They are MagSafe compatible, ensuring efficient and secure wireless charging for my iPhone 15. Additionally, it's possible to magnetically charge AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, and even some iPad models. The 5000mAh model is compact and lightweight, ideal for daily use, while the 10000mAh model provides extended power for longer trips.

The Torras wireless charger provides a sleek and efficient charging solution for your iPhone. / © nextpit

The device supports up to 15W wireless charging and comes with an LED charging status that makes it easy to understand the level of the battery in it. And it's best to charge both models at night because it takes 2–3 hours to fully charge the 5000mAh model and 4–5 hours to fully charge the 10000mAh model.

Once again, for me, a unique feature of this charger is its 360° rotatable stand. This functionality allows you to position your device at the optimal angle for viewing while charging, enhancing convenience whether you're working, watching videos, or on a video call. The combination of portability, power, and flexibility makes it a stand[out] accessory. Pun intended.

The Torras wireless charger powers an iPhone, featuring a clear charging indicator and seamless connectivity. / © nextpit

The Torras Ostand power bank starts at $59.99. And at the risk of sounding repetitive, despite not being the most economical option, its versatility justifies the expense.

Conclusion

Torras continues to deliver high-quality accessories for the latest iPhone models. The Ostand cases and wireless portable chargers combine functionality with sleek design, catering to various user needs. While there are minor drawbacks, such as limited color options and slight bulkiness, the overall performance and convenience of these products make them standout choices for iPhone 15 Pro users—and others in the case of the power banks.