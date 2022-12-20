Tile Pro is a smart tracker that rivals Apple's AirTag and is now down to $19

Tile is not only a popular brand because its smart trackers get effective features, but these tiny gizmos also work with Android (13) and iOS. So, if you're looking for a finder or tag that is not tied to a single app, the latest Tile Pro (2022) is one of the best options which is now down to its lowest price on Amazon.

The Tile Pro usually costs $35 a piece though you can get it cheaper when buying it in two or four-packs. Surprisingly, the Amazon deal is further dropping the tracker and takes it to $39 for the set of two. Meaning you are getting 33 percent off the original price of this bundle or paying $19 each.

Why Tile Pro (2022) is better than the Apple AirTag or Samsung SmartTag

Aside from the improved design and water-resistant rating, the Tile Pro (2022) brought a two-way find function and QR code scanning over its predecessor. Tile has upgraded its tracker's alarm and range capabilities too, even surpassing the Apple AirTag or Samsung SmartTag in terms of loudness and reach.

Users can easily locate their connected smartphone by pressing the built-in button on top of the basic tracking functions. Crucially, there is an option to view the last location of the device on maps through the Tile app. And like Apple AirTag's anti-tracking feature, the scan and secure ensures that there are no unwanted Tile devices nearby.

Tile Pro 2022 features GPS tracking via the Tile App / © Tile

You wouldn't need to worry about charging the Tile Pro (2022). The battery life is estimated to last a year before you need to pop open the hood and swap it with a new (and easy-to-find) CR2032 battery.

We don't know how long the sale will run, so you might check it out while it is still discounted. Given the tiles fit perfectly as a holiday present, we wouldn't be surprised to see it back to its more expensive pricing. Nevertheless, let us know if you would like to see similar deals like this.