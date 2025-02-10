Hot topics

TikTok's New Download Strategy: A Smart Move or a Risky Gamble?

TikTok app Android sideload in the USA
Although President Trump’s executive order provided leeway for TikTok, the app remains absent from app stores due to concerns that companies like Apple and Google could still face penalties. However, TikTok has now introduced a desperate and risky workaround for its U.S. users—sideloading the app on Android devices.

TikTok has begun promoting an alternative installation method for Android users in the U.S. via its website and social channels. This method targets new users who have never installed the app and those who deleted it after the ban.

TikTok Takes Advantage of Android's Flexibility

One of the key methods highlighted is sideloading, a feature unique to Android. TikTok provides step-by-step instructions on downloading the APK file for both the main app and TikTok Lite from its website.

While TikTok acknowledges the risks associated with sideloading, it encourages users to download the APK only from its official website. The company also emphasizes that the app’s file source code remains secure.

Meanwhile, Google has been enhancing Android’s security measures for sideloaded apps, such as restricting permissions and scanning files for malware. It also has allowed to update these apps from unknown sources via Play Store, providing extra safety and a seamless update experience for users.

I tested this method on my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. After downloading the APK file, I located it and initiated the installation. However, users may need to grant additional file manager permissions to proceed. Alternatively, an APK file manager can be used to handle the installation.

The process varies across Android skins. On some devices, users must enable "Install unknown apps" in the settings before proceeding.

No Workaround for iPhone Users

Sideloading is exclusive to Android, leaving iPhone and iPad users with no alternative but to use TikTok’s web version, which remains accessible. However, both the sideloaded Android app and the web version lack certain features, such as TikTok Shop.

This development raises questions about whether TikTok is violating the ongoing ban. Google has not commented on TikTok’s sideloading initiative, and it remains unclear if it will take action or how it might respond if Android’s sideloading feature is deemed to be enabling the violation.

Meanwhile, the current administration appears inclined to allow TikTok to continue operating in the U.S. Discussions are underway regarding the potential acquisition of ByteDance’s U.S. assets, including TikTok.

Would you consider manually downloading TikTok? Share your thoughts!

