Hot topics

Sliver of Hope: US Supreme Court Agrees to Hear TikTok's Ban Appeal

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
tiktok usa
© salarko / AdobeStock
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

ByteDance and TikTok could delay a potential US ban on the short-video app after the Supreme Court agreed to hear TikTok's appeal. The hearing is scheduled for January 10 next year, just over a week before the January 19 deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok's US operations.

TikTok may get a chance to delay the ban

Earlier this week, TikTok suffered a major setback when the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected its request to delay the impending ban. However, just one day after the ruling, TikTok escalated the appeal to the Supreme Court, which has now agreed to hear the case.

TikTok has long faced scrutiny from US lawmakers over national security concerns due to its Chinese ownership. Critics fear that the Chinese government could influence ByteDance and access sensitive data from American users.

In response, Congress passed legislation addressing these concerns, which President Biden signed into law. The law requires ByteDance to sell TikTok's US business to an American company by January 19, 2025, or face a complete ban, which would remove the app from all platforms in the US.

TikTok has argued that the law violates the free speech rights of its 170 million US users under the First Amendment. In a statement following the Supreme Court’s decision, TikTok expressed optimism, saying they "believe the Court will find the TikTok ban unconstitutional."

The Supreme Court hearing will take place before the presidential transition. President-elect Trump, who previously supported banning TikTok during his first term, recently indicated he would "take a look into the matter." He is also scheduled to meet TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew on Monday, possibly to discuss the app's future.

If TikTok is banned, the app will be removed from platforms such as Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. However, users could still access TikTok using VPNs or through the web, although the experience will likely be different.

Do you believe TikTok’s Chinese ownership poses national security risks? Could the US ban the app entirely? Share your thoughts below—we want to hear from you!

Via: NBC News Source: TikTok Policy on X

The best VPN services compared and tested

  Sponsored Editor's Choice              
  SurfShark CyberGhost NordVPN PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy
Name SurfShark* CyberGhost* NordVPN* PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy*
nextpit Tested
Go to review
Go to review
Go to review
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
 Not yet rated
Price (monthly) $2.49 to $12.95 $2.25 to $12.99 $3.49 to $11.95 $2.91 to $10.95  $6.47 to $1.81 $8.32 to $12.95  $2.03 to $9.95 $3.33 and $9.99 $2.45 to $9.95
Compatible platforms with its app - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV 		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS
- Android TV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV
Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 OpenVPN, IKEv2 L2TP,  OpenVPN, IKEv2
How do I subscribe? See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options*
Name SurfShark CyberGhost NordVPN PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing