The Xiaomi 14 Ultra Will Be Released in China This Week!

The hugely successful Chinese company Xiaomi has already officially announced that it will unveil the Xiaomi 14 series, including the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, alongside its first electric car, the Xiaomi SU7, at MWC 2024 in Barcelona. However, festivities for the Lunar New Year (Year of the Dragon) recently ended in its home country of China, where the launch of the ultimate camera flagship is slated for this week.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be unveiled on February 22!

As of today, the Lunar New Year festivities, which last for several weeks in China, have officially ended. We are now witnessing a flood of pent-up information roll out. At the top of the priority list is the global launch of the Xiaomi 14 series, which is scheduled for Sunday, February 25, shortly before the launch of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (MWC 2024).

Even if it is only for a few days, Xiaomi founder and current CEO Lei Jung does not want to withhold this exclusive advantage from his compatriots. In other words, even though the launch of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was teased on Sina Weibo on Thursday, February 22, with just a few days separating the global launch from a local debut. Those living in China will receive the flagship camera earlier compared to the rest of the world.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra as seen from all angles

In China, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in black and white is already being advertised. / © Xiaomi

The Chinese manufacturer is making full use of the short lead time they have until the launch this week, maximizing its reach via Chinese social networks to reveal the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in two colors: white and black. Both colors should also arrive on European shores as they are also being advertised on the global X channel (formerly Twitter).

Unfortunately for those who live outside of China, Lei Jun already revealed images and information about the front of the handset that features the so-called "Full Depth Micro Curved" display. This is said to be an identical display to the Xiaomi 14 Pro, which we have already reviewed in advance and based on existing rumors, will not be released in selected regions.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a rounded display on all four sides with a very narrow bezel. / © nextpit

What do you think of the next Leica camera flagship from Xiaomi? How much do you think it will cost locally? Please let us know your guess in the comments below and whether you have shortlisted this as a potential future smartphone.