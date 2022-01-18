The Garmin Fenix 7 and Epix 2 are now available - announcement expected later today

The anticipated Garmin Fenix 7 line-up and Epix 2 of premium smartwatches are already available for purchase! Just a few hours before the official announcement, the flagship devices appeared on the official Garmin stores across the globe, and the pricing is really interesting!

TL;DR

The Garmin Fenix 7, Fenix 7 Solar, and Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar are available.

The basic model comes in two sizes, while the Solar and Sapphire Solar in three.

The Garmin Epix 2 has one version with three different combinations of materials and colors.

The official announcement is expected later today at 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT).

Prices begin from $699.99.

The popular Garmin Fenix is finally getting a new iteration! The premium smartwatch is popular among athletes, service members, and in general, people who spend their time adventuring outdoors. With a focus on solid material selection, extensive GPS and monitoring features, and long battery life, the devices promise to keep up with your routine, irrelevant to the environment.

Also Read: The best Apple and Android smartwatches of 2021

More information on the devices is expected to be available later today, during the official presentation planned at 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT) that was teased earlier last week.

The Garmin Fenix is the flagship device of the renowned GPS manufacturer and is available in three different versions. The standard Fenix 7 features heart rate monitoring coupled with Pulse Ox, accurate GPS tracking, extensive activity, and sleep tracking while sporting a super long battery life of up to 18 days and a whopping 57 days in battery saver mode.

Garmin Fenix 7 variants Garmin Fenix 7 Garmin Fenix 7 Solar Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar Garmin Fenix 7S (42 mm) | $699.99 Garmin Fenix 7S Solar (42 mm) | $799.99 Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar (42 mm) | $899.99 Garmin Fenix 7 (47 mm) | $699.99 Garmin Fenix 7 Solar (47 mm) | $799.99 Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar (47 mm) | $899.99 n/a Garmin Fenix 7X Solar (51 mm) | $899.99 Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar (51 mm) | $999.99

Capitalizing on battery autonomy, the Fenix 7 Solar and Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar allow the users to slowly charge their devices using the sun's power! The company boasts up to 1+ years of battery life under ideal conditions, of course.

The top of the line Garmin Epix 2 is also available on the Garmin store with three different combinations of materials and colors: The Sapphire version ($999.99) comes with a titanium body in two colors, pure titanium, and carbon gray DLC titanium, while a cheaper ($899.99) stainless steel version is also available.

A new Garmin Instinct, a cheaper mainstream-oriented device, is also expected but at the time of writing, the device is not available in any of the stores. The launch is expected after that of the Garmin Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove sport earlier in the month.

Where to buy the Garmin Fenix 7 and Garmin Epix 2

The Epix 2 look truly premium! / © Garmin

The Garmin Fenix 7 series and the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) are only available through the official Garmin Store. Shipping dates for the US range from 1-3 business days for the Standard Garmin Fenix 7, Garmin Fenix 7 Solar, and the Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar variants, while for the Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar and Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, you will have to wait 5-8 weeks. Shipping time for the Garmin Epix 2 range from 4 days to 2 weeks.

Here you can buy the Garmin Fenix 7 and Epix 2

What do you think of the new Garmin Fenix 7 and Garmin Epix 2? Are you interested in premium smartwatches? Would you like to see them reviewed from NextPit? Let us know below!