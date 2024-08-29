With foldable smartphones being more common than ever, they also become less fascinating over time. Hence, we see manufacturers starting to reinvent things around such as giving them improved build or new looks. Tecno is no different, which has recently shown its latest concept of a tri-folding smartphone, Phantom Ultimate V2, following the launch of its first foldable devices last year.

The Phantom Ultimate V2 is a brand-new concept from the Chinese brand. While the first Phantom Ultimate V1 concept has a rollable form, the V2 has a tri-folding design that expands its 6.48-inch display into a 10-inch tablet when fully unfolded.

The folding OLED screen has a 4:3 aspect ratio and 1,620 x 2,880 pixels resolution or 392 ppi. Tecno also stated that the new hinge mechanism results in a flat flexible screen with very minimal creases in the folding sections.

And unlike the current butterfly folding smartphones, the Phantom Ultimate V2 has only a single display, with 1/3 of the panel used as a cover display. You get to unfold it outward from the right side, meaning the right edge of the outer display is always exposed.

Apart from the two display view modes, the foldable concept device also supports "screen hovering" mode that has the bottom of the device acting as a base while the rest of the display in the upright position, giving a laptop-like style.

Tecno also touts that the Phantom Ultimate V2 measures 11 mm when folded, which is even thinner than many competing bi-folding smartphones today like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review). This was achieved by using an advanced fiber material to encase the battery inside. Even so, it managed to fit flagship-grade camera module despite the thinness.

But again, the Phantom Ultimate V2 remains a concept and it's unclear if Tecno has plans to manufacture it later. From what we know, they should announce the Phantom V Fold 2 in the second half of 2024, which is expected to be in the same butterfly form as the original Phantom V Fold.

Huawei, on the other hand, is widely reported to launch its first tri-folding smartphone in the market, although this could only be available in China. The device has been spotted to have the same design as the Phantom Ultimate V2.

We want to hear your thoughts about tri-folding smartphones. Do you think they have practical uses today? Let us know in the comments.