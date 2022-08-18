Suunto 9 Peak Pro leaked with an impressive battery life

Suunto could soon launch a new premium smartwatch based on a fresh leak. The alleged device is the Suunto 9 Peak Pro, an upgraded version to the original Suunto 9 Peak that was launched by the Finnish brand last year. Both pricing and key features are mentioned, which may bring some surprises.

TL;DR

The Suunto 9 Peak Pro leaked with upgraded battery and a new color.

Suunto's upcoming smartwatch will offer up to 21 days of battery life.

The Suunto 9 Peak Pro could retail for €499/$499 price.

Frequent leaker snoopytech has shared a set of images of the Suunto 9 Peak Pro. The unannounced watch does not offer significant changes outside, but it is mentioned that battery life is significantly better than the non-pro model. Specifically, Suunto's upcoming watch has up to 21 days of battery life or 40 hours with the GPS turned on compared to its predecessor with 14 days and 25 hours ratings, respectively.

The extra running time could be a result of a bigger battery capacity or a more efficient wearable chipset. It is also unlikely that we will get Wear OS on the smartwatch given the original watch runs on custom operating system of Suunto. To refresh, only the Suunto 7 Peak was launched with Google's wearable platform.

Render of the upcoming Suunto 9 Peak Pro smartwatch in a new color / © Twitter/u/snoopytech

Specs and price of Suunto 9 Peak Pro

Other than the impressive battery, Suunto's 9 Peak Pro is expected to have the same thin and premium design including a stainless-steel housing and sapphire glass protection like on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5. The touch-enabled display is still measured at 1.2-inch, but users can take advantage of the same navigational keys at the right side. More importantly, fans could also see a new colorway and watch faces with the new smartwatch alongside the health and fitness tracking functions.

The leak suggests that the Suunto 9 Peak Pro will retail for €499 ($499) pricing which is slightly more expensive than the current price of Suunto 9 Peak at €469 in Eurozone. It is safe to say that the Suunto will also lower the listed price of the Suunto 9 Peak in the US once the pro version is officially announced.