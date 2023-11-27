Surfshark VPN: Save Up to 80% This Cyber Monday with 5 Free Months

Are you looking for the perfect VPN? If so, Surfshark is at your service by offering up to an 80 percent discount this Cyber Monday . Even better yet is how Surfshark offers another 5 months for free! nextpit has dibs on all the interesting nitty-gritty that you need to know about this exciting VPN deal!

Whether you're always relying on public Wi-Fi or traveling in faraway countries, your laptop or smartphone should always have a VPN service on board. A "Virtual Private Network" lets you switch between one or more servers when it comes to your Internet connection.

Your privacy remains protected since your IP address remains unknown, letting you surf, stream, make purchases, and play games in a more secure manner. You also have the freedom of choosing your preferred location (almost). Do you want to see what Netflix USA has? Connect to a US server then, never mind that you are on a different continent? All you need to do is to pick a corresponding VPN server, and you are good to go.

Being a seasoned traveler, you probably know all this information like the back of your hand. More importantly, how much does it cost? I'll be happy to give you the answer. Depending on the offer, you can get up to an 80 percent discount for Cyber Monday, with Surfshark offering up to five free months (depending on the package) on your subscription! Prices start as low as $1.99 per month!

Affiliate offer Surfshark VPN

Why should you choose Surfshark this Cyber Monday?

Both advantages mentioned above, server choice and additional privacy, apply to all good VPN providers. Surfshark positively stands out with some features. For instance, Surfshark also offers you an ad blocker and a cookie pop-up blocker even in the cheapest "Starter" package, letting you access the Internet via an unlimited number of devices. The company operates more than 3,200 servers in over 100 countries. In other words, you can bypass country blocks and don't have to worry about server capacity or surfing speed even at peak times.

When it comes to security, Surfshark relies on RAM-only servers and does not store any log data. Surfshark's VPN service is augmented by 24/7 support staff. Even if you have some doubts, the 30-day money-back guarantee lets you try it out for free without making any long-term financial commitments. Don't like it? Simply get a refund before the 30 days are up.

Do you need additional information about all of Surfshark's services and features? Make sure you click on the following link because our colleague Benjamin Lucks has put Surfshark VPN through its paces in a detailed review and gave it an excellent 4.5 rating out of 5!

This VPN service supports all common platforms, regardless of whether you're on your iPhone, Android phone, or your laptop. Surfshark is currently compatible with the latest versions of Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and FireTV devices. In addition, the browser extension can be installed on Chrome, Firefox, and Edge browsers. There is also a kill switch and multi-hop mode, enabling your connection to run across several countries simultaneously. If you opt for the "One" or "One+" alternatives instead of the Starter plan, you even get real-time virus protection.

Surfshark: Save up to 80 percent and get up to five extra months

This Cyber Monday, there is a potent combination of an incredible offer with an unbeatable range of features. If you opt for the starter package, you pay a one-time fee of $53.76 for two years and receive three additional free months. This corresponds to a paltry $1.99 per month, amounting to a total savings of 80 percent.

Affiliate offer Surfshark VPN

Surfshark One is also available with a 24-month subscription for $2.69 a month with four additional months thrown into the mix, while those who opt for the Surfshark One+ plan will have to fork out $3.99 a month and gain five free months. Taxes will also be included in each scenario, so do expect to pay slightly more than that. Now that you are armed with all the relevant information, all that's left for you to do is click on the link to the deal and enjoy your newfound privacy.