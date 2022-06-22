Soundcore Sport X1: Sweatproof hook earbuds built for intense workouts

Anker's subsidiary Soundcore has launched the Sport X10 ANC in-ear headphones with a specific design made for intense workout sessions. The Soundcore Sport X10 boast rotating ear hooks, hybrid ANC and extra sweat protection along with an attractive pricing at $80 (£90 / €100).

TL;DR

The Soundcore Sport X10 wireless earbuds feature rotating ear hooks to sit especially tight in your ears.

In terms of audio features, the Soundcore Sport X10 feature hybrid ANC and AAC/SBC codec support.

The Soundcore Sport X10 are priced at $80 (£90 / €100).

Earbuds with ear hooks design

The new Soundcore Sport X10 wireless earbuds come with a unique extended hook design. Most other sports earbuds, such as the recently launched Sennheiser Sport TWS, feature fixed flaps. Soundcore's ear hooks can be rotated by up to 210 degrees and are adjustable to—hopefully—securely fit into the user's ears without easily falling out during intense workout sessions.

The Soundcore Sport X10 are available in red, oak white, and black. / © Soundcore

Soundcore says that it also added its custom SweatGuard protection along with the IPX7 water resistance rating on the Sport X10. This allows you to wash the earbuds with water after workouts. The manufacturer also promises that the Sport X10 will last longer compared to other non-workout headphones with lower ingress ratings.

Soundcore Sport X10 features

In terms of audio quality, the Sound Sport X10 feature 10mm audio drivers and—according to the manufacturer—up to two times more bass level. There are also three microphones on each earbud which enable hybrid noise cancellation and wind noise reduction during calls or music playback. However, a transparency mode is also available, similar to more expensive TWS like the Belkin Soundform Immerse or Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3.

Surprisingly, Soundcore is utilizing Bluetooth 5.2—but without multi-point connection. Both AAC and SBC audio codecs are also supported while AptX and LDAC are notably missing. In addition, only Apple's Siri voice assistant is compatible with these wireless earbuds.

The Soundcore Sport X10 come in a flashy red color option. / © Soundcore

In regard to battery life, the Sport X10 supposedly get up to 8 hours with the earbuds and up to 32 hours including the case's capacity. Charging the case takes less than two hours using the fast-charging feature. Unfortunately, wireless charging is not supported.

Pricing and availability of Soundcore Sport X10 hook earbuds

The Soundcore Sport X10 wireless earbuds are already available in black or oat white color options with the red color version coming next month. The Sport X10 are priced at $80 in the US (UK £90 / EU €100 / CAD $120).

Do you think ear hooks are an effective design solution for sport earbuds? Which earbuds are you using for your workouts? Hit us up in the comment section.