Sony Xperia 10 V NextPit Review 2
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Sony has not done its best job to keep the upcoming Xperia 10 VI under wraps ahead of the device's expected launch next week. After the mid-range phone's high-res renders were leaked, an alleged benchmark listing and camera specs of the handset has now hit the web, hinting of a faster processor and bigger sensors.

Sony Xperia 10 VI chipset

A Geekbench result that is believed coming from the Xperia 10 VI as suggested by the XQ-ES72 model name has been spotted by Japanese blog Sumaho Digest. For comparison last year's Xperia 10 V (review) has a model name of XQ-DS72, so this adds weight that the device in question is the upcoming Xperia 10 Mark VI.

In the listing, it is detailed that the Xperia 10 VI has a “parrot” chip, which is known to be the codename for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, the chip has an octa-core processor consisting of four performance and four efficiency cores. The other worthy details include that the handset is equipped with an 8 GB RAM configuration and comes in Android 14 OS.

Sony Xperia 10's processor is faster and more efficient

But going to the benchmark figures, the device generated scores of 934 and 2816 points for single-core and multicore tests, respectively. Compared to the Xperia 10 V with Snapdragon 695 SoC that scored 900/2100, the Xperia 10 VI appears to bring a sizeable performance boost particularly in the multicore section.

Overall, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip's performance is comparable to Samsung's mid-range Exynos 1380 chip that powers the Galaxy A35 (review) and Galaxy A54 (review), with both mid-range devices producing more than sufficient oomph.

Sony Xperia 10 VI's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 benchmark
Benchmark of the Sony Xperia 10 VI running on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 platform / © Sumaho Digest

Besides the faster processor, the Xperia 10 VI could also benefit from the more power-efficient architecture of the silicon as it is manufactured in a smaller 4 nm node coming from 6 nm. Given the solid battery life of its predecessor, the unannounced mid-range Xperia will likely retain or further boost the long-running time.

Sony Xperia 10 VI has new cameras

Elsewhere, the Xperia 10 VI is rumored to carry over most of the specs of the Mark V, including the 5000 mAh battery capacity and 6.1-inch OLED screen of the Mark V. However, the Japanese company is said to give the device new rear cameras helmed by a 50 MP LYT600 primary sensor (1/2-inch) paired with a 50 MP LYT500 ultrawide (1/2.9-inch) while ditching the telephoto.

Sony Xperia 10 Mark VI
Sony Xperia 10 VI is available in blue, black, and white colorways / © X/u/MysteryLupin

As seen in the renders, the Xperia 10 VI will also get a refreshed design that mirrors the high-end Xperia 5 V in an unconventional long form factor and with thick bezels around the display.

With these specs, do you think the Xperia 10 VI is a worthy upgrade from its predecessor? Let's discuss your answers in the comments.

Via: GSMArena Source: Sumaho Digest

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
