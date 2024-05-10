Sony has not done its best job to keep the upcoming Xperia 10 VI under wraps ahead of the device's expected launch next week. After the mid-range phone's high-res renders were leaked, an alleged benchmark listing and camera specs of the handset has now hit the web, hinting of a faster processor and bigger sensors.

A Geekbench result that is believed coming from the Xperia 10 VI as suggested by the XQ-ES72 model name has been spotted by Japanese blog Sumaho Digest. For comparison last year's Xperia 10 V (review) has a model name of XQ-DS72, so this adds weight that the device in question is the upcoming Xperia 10 Mark VI.

In the listing, it is detailed that the Xperia 10 VI has a “parrot” chip, which is known to be the codename for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, the chip has an octa-core processor consisting of four performance and four efficiency cores. The other worthy details include that the handset is equipped with an 8 GB RAM configuration and comes in Android 14 OS.

But going to the benchmark figures, the device generated scores of 934 and 2816 points for single-core and multicore tests, respectively. Compared to the Xperia 10 V with Snapdragon 695 SoC that scored 900/2100, the Xperia 10 VI appears to bring a sizeable performance boost particularly in the multicore section.

Overall, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip's performance is comparable to Samsung's mid-range Exynos 1380 chip that powers the Galaxy A35 (review) and Galaxy A54 (review), with both mid-range devices producing more than sufficient oomph.

Besides the faster processor, the Xperia 10 VI could also benefit from the more power-efficient architecture of the silicon as it is manufactured in a smaller 4 nm node coming from 6 nm. Given the solid battery life of its predecessor, the unannounced mid-range Xperia will likely retain or further boost the long-running time.

Elsewhere, the Xperia 10 VI is rumored to carry over most of the specs of the Mark V, including the 5000 mAh battery capacity and 6.1-inch OLED screen of the Mark V. However, the Japanese company is said to give the device new rear cameras helmed by a 50 MP LYT600 primary sensor (1/2-inch) paired with a 50 MP LYT500 ultrawide (1/2.9-inch) while ditching the telephoto.

As seen in the renders, the Xperia 10 VI will also get a refreshed design that mirrors the high-end Xperia 5 V in an unconventional long form factor and with thick bezels around the display.

With these specs, do you think the Xperia 10 VI is a worthy upgrade from its predecessor? Let's discuss your answers in the comments.