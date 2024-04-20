Mark Your Calendar: Sony Xperia 1 VI May Break Cover Soon

For the past few years, it has been a regular cadence for Sony to announce its flagship phone around between April and May. With the Xperia 1 V (review) breaking cover in May of last year, it sounds sensible that the successor dubbed as Mark 6 will see the same launch window this year. The Japanese company seemingly provided a hint on when the Xperia 1 VI might be unveiled.

A special Sony Xperia event

As spotted from a new teaser/invitation poster that was published by Sony on its Japanese Xperia website, the company is holding a special “Xperia” event on May 17. The gathering is also set to take place in Japan and will kick off at 19:00 local time.

Apart from the date, we can make very little details from the translated material. However, it does say along the teaser that “Xperia developers introduce the latest features in real life,” so it might mean that there will be a new Xperia hardware to showcase these new features on.

Sony teases a special Xperia event on May 17 which will be an in-person gathering in Japan. / © Sony

Of course, an instance of a new Xperia handset being announced is relatively a speculation. But as it what stands, next month will be one year since the Xperia 1 V was introduced, which is only fitting for a successor to arrive.

Furthermore, if Sony eventually unveils the Xperia 1 VI next month, it will still take a month or so before the device will be launched in other markets.

What to expect from the Sony Xperia 1 VI: changes and specifications

In terms of changes in the Xperia 1 VI, the flagship camera phone has been leaked to feature a shorter and wider aspect ratio with dimensions of 162 × 74.4 × 8.45 mm. It is touted it boasts the same triple camera modules while the 6.5-inch OLED screen is said to get a downgraded resolution to 2.5K from 4K.

Sony Xperia 1 VI is shown on rumored renders to carry over the familiar shutter button and 3.5 mm audio jack. / © Android Headlines

Internally, though, the Xperia 1 VI should run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC found in other premium smartphones in the market like the Samsung Galaxy S24 (review) and OnePlus 12 (review). Apparently, we can expect a slew of AI features to debut with the handset as well.

