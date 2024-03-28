Sony Xperia 1 VI Could Be Shorter But Wider Than the Mark V

Sony's Xperia smartphones are known for their long and narrow form which is primarily due to the type of displays utilized by the company. But according to a report, the Japanese brand will be embracing back the more standard profile with a wider display starting with their flagship Xperia 1 VI or Mark 6.

Sony Xperia 1 VI new shorter dimensions

Over on China's Weibo, leaker and Sony enthusiast Zack Bucks (via NotebookCheck) first detailed that Sony plans to adopt a display with 19.5:9 ratio in the Xperia 1 VI, ditching the 21:9 unconventional ratio from the Xperia 1 VI (review). As a result, the overall dimensions of the device become shorter but wider. In addition, it said the 4K resolution of the panel will be downgraded to 2K+ in the same 6.5-inch screen size.

In the latest post of the same account, it has shared of what seems the actual dimensions of the handset which is labeled as “Xperia XX”, with the two characters possibly denoting the Mark VI as the next naming convention. Accordingly, the device is measured at 162 × 74.4 × 8.45 mm, which confirms it's shorter, wider, and a midge thicker than the Sony Xperia 1 V at 165 × 71 × 8.3 mm.

Sony Xperia 1 VI's alleged new shorter and wider profile / © Weibo/u/ZackBucks

This also puts the Xperia VI to be comparable to the size of the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ (review) or the OnePlus 12 (review), although there are minor differences in thickness between these phones.

Sony Xperia 1 VI design and key specs

Despite the new form, though, it is touted the Xperia VI will be retaining much of the familiar design language of its predecessor. This means the back will have a vertical camera array that sits on an elliptical island. It wasn't mentioned if Sony is going to use thick top and bottom bezels or if it will be switching to punch hole panel with uniform bezels.

As regards to other key specs, the Xperia VI should be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC while it could sport 48 MP triple rear camera paired with an anti-fake digital photo system. As usual, the device should keep the 3.5 mm audio jack alongside the dedicated camera shutter key, which appears to be copying by Apple in the iPhone 16.

Sony is expected to announce the Xperia VI in the coming months, with May as the earliest launch window, making it a couple of months ahead than from last year's Xperia V launch.

Affiliate offer Sony Xperia 1 V

Do you think Sony is on the right track with how the Xperia VI is shaping up? What else would you wish to see from the upcoming flagship? Let us hear your thoughts.